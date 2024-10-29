Anzeige
BeammWave AB: BeammWave and Saab awarded SEK 4.1M in an innovation grant from Vinnova

The project, from the call "Collaboration project for civil-military synergies", is a joint project together with Saab. The total budget for the project is SEK 5.6 million, of which the Vinnova grant has a total of SEK 4.1 million and BeammWave's share of the grant is SEK 2.3 million.

The project idea is to combine Saab's world-leading know-how in several military application areas with BeammWave's unique know-how in digital beamforming for telecom and consumer products. The purpose of this is to investigate the possibilities of creating new powerful and extremely cost- and energy-efficient products with a 100% Swedish design and manufacturing in the European Union.

The project runs from November 2024 till November 2025.

"This gives us the opportunity to find new areas of application for our world-unique product and it's great fun to be able to do this with a company like Saab," says Stefan Svedberg, CEO of BeammWave.

"This project provides great learning in both directions, and it will give us knowledge that is not only applicable for military purposes but will also benefit our 5G-portfolio," says Per-Olof Brandt, co-founder and CTO at BeammWave.

About Us
BeammWave AB are experts in communication solutions for frequencies over 24GHz. The company is building a solution intended for 5G and 6G, in the form of a radio chip with antenna and associated algorithms. The company's approach with digital beamforming is unique and patented, with the aim of delivering a solution with higher performance at a lower cost. The company's share serie B (BEAMMW B) is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Stockholm. Certified Adviser is Redeye AB.

This information is information that BeammWave is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2024-10-29 17:05 CET.

