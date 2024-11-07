PRISMAFLEX INTERNATIONAL: S1 2024-2025 total sales: EUR 25.8 million

Strong increase in order backlog: €13.8 million on September 30, 2024 (+€5.6 million on September 30, 2023)



Significant points:

Printing activity is virtually stable (-1.0%) for the six-month period thanks to a return to growth recorded in Q2. A strong Communication activity (+8%) continues to make up for the decline in Home Décor activity.

Hardware activity is down 8.0%. The strong interest for new advertising solutions from the retail sector does not fully make up for the lack of major deliveries of LED solutions during the period.

S1 current operating profitability anticipated to be on a par with the good results recorded in S1 2023-2024 and higher than that recorded in S2 2023-2024.

A dynamic commercial activity means order backlog is up on September 30, 2024 at €13.8 million.

Consolidated figures first six months (April 1, 2024 - September 30, 2024)

YTD April 1, 2024 - September 30, 2024 Q2: July 1 - September 30, 2023 Not audited 6 Months 6 Months 3 Months 3 Months In €M 2024-2025 2023-2024 Var. % Q2 24-25 Q2 23-24 Var. % Printing activity 18.66 18.85 -1.0% 8.98 8.85 +1.5% Hardware activity 7.16 7.78 -8.0% 4.01 4.54 -11.8% Total Sales 25.81 26.63 -3.1% 12.98 13.39 -3.0% Total constant currencies 25.80 26.63 -3.1% 12.99 13.39 -2.9%

The foreign exchange impact in mainly due to variations of the CAD, the ZAR and GBP.

In Q2 2024-2025, Prismaflex International recorded total sales of €13.0 million, down slightly (-3.0%) on Q2 2023-2024. S1 total sales figures stand at €25.8 million, also down 3.1% (-3.1% on a like-for-like basis). The figures do not reflect the positive commercial activity, notably for Hardware activity, but can be seen in the strong upturn in order backlog that will provide business in the coming quarters.

S1 Printing activity stands at €18.7 million, down 1.0% (-1.2% at constant exchange rates) on S1 2023-2024. This virtual stability however does not reflect sector by sector performances. Home Decor activity, penalised by the end of orders from a key commercial client and a sluggish market, continues to decline with S1 total sales at €0.6 million (vs €2.1 million in S1 2023-2024). Communication activity on the other hand, continues to grow with sales at €18.1 million, up 7.6%. Thanks to investments and dynamic commercial activity, the demand is on the up in France and for the Group's international subsidiaries (notably South Africa, Canada and the United Kingdom).

Hardware activity sales stand at €7.2 million, down 8.0% (-7.8% at constant exchange rates) on S1 2023-2024. LED display turnover stands at €2.5 million (vs €4.0 million in S1 2023-2024) with the delivery of orders to the French municipalities sector and professionals of the advertising sector. Turnover for the other sectors is up 22.9% at €4.7 million, thanks to major deliveries of street furniture and new advertising solutions for the retail sector.

Prismaflex International will continue to carefully monitor gross profit and operating expenses and should, despite the slight downturn in activity, report a current operating profitability for the six-month period in line with that recorded in S1 2023-2024.

Outlook 2024-2025

Despite the lasting unfavourable economic context, Prismaflex International won a number of contracts over the past months and on September 30, 2024, order backlog is up sharply at €13.8 million (vs €10.8 million on June 30, 2024 and €8.2 million on September 30, 2023).

Order backlog for Hardware stands at €9.3 million, up €3.0 million on June 30, 2024, thanks to dynamic commercial activity on the French municipalities sector and a sharp increase in sales of solutions for the retail sector. At an international level, a major order from Germany for street furniture will be delivered before the end of the fiscal year.

The Printing division continues to benefit from a strong order backlog at €4.4 million, in line with previous quarters, remembering the time between order and delivery is generally relatively short. Commercial activity continues to focus on the strong growth of the key Communication sector. As for Home Decor activity, the basis of comparison will become progressively lower and have a lesser impact on the activity's performance.

The order volume provides good visibility for the end of the year and Prismaflex International anticipates a better second six-month period than the previous one with a return to growth and improved profitability for the fiscal year.

Forthcoming dates :

2024-2025 six-month results: December 11, 2024 after closure. Conference call on December 12, 2024.

PRISMAFLEX INTERNATIONAL

OUTDOOR ADVERTISING SOLUTIONS MANUFACTURER AND WIDE FORMAT DIGITAL PRINTING

ISIN: FR0004044600-ALPRI - Reuters: ALPRI.PA - Bloomberg: ALPRI.FP

EURONEXT GROWTHTM

www.prismaflex.com

Contacts :

Florence Thérond - CFO - Phone: +33 (0)4 74 70 68 00 - finance@prismaflex.com

Guillaume Le Floch - Analysts/investors contacts - Phone: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 70 - glefloch@actus.fr

Marie-Claude Triquet - Press relations - Phone: +33 (0)06 84 83 21 82 - mctriquet@actus.fr

