Aurania Resources' seafloor sampling in Corsica indicates a major nickel deposit Gold Royalty impresses with record sales in the first 9 months of 2024. Miata Metals announces its first drill programme focusing on high-priority targets at the company's Sela Creek gold project. And operating results at Sibanye-Stillwater for the third quarter of 2024 reflect the benefits of the measures Sibanye-Stillwater has taken to optimise its operations and improve the Group's profitability.