LONDON (dpa-AFX) - TotalEnergies, BP, Equinor, and Shell announced a joint commitment to invest in projects supporting the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 7 (UN SDG7), which aims to ensure access to affordable, reliable, sustainable, and modern energy for all.The four energy giants are activating a new initiative to drive high-impact local projects that will help achieve SDG7 by 2030. With a combined $500 million in committed capital, the investment will focus on promising projects, primarily in Sub-Saharan Africa, South Asia, and Southeast Asia, designed to provide underserved communities with access to electricity and improved cooking solutions, TotalEnergies said in a statement.The funding will target a wide range of solutions, including solar home systems, mini/metro grids, clean cooking technologies, and enabling innovations like e-mobility, energy storage, and management systems. This initiative not only aims to support SDG7 but also has the potential to deliver co-benefits such as job creation and better health outcomes in the regions served.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX