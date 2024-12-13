Das Instrument 84L0 CA0967751011 BOBA MINT HLDGS LTD EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 13.12.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 16.12.2024The instrument 84L0 CA0967751011 BOBA MINT HLDGS LTD EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 13.12.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 16.12.2024Das Instrument VVU FR0000127771 VIVENDI SE INH. EO 5,5 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 13.12.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 16.12.2024The instrument VVU FR0000127771 VIVENDI SE INH. EO 5,5 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 13.12.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 16.12.2024Das Instrument 5AP US6974351057 PALO ALTO NETWKS DL-,0001 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 13.12.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 16.12.2024The instrument 5AP US6974351057 PALO ALTO NETWKS DL-,0001 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 13.12.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 16.12.2024Das Instrument 8X4 SE0015382155 NIDHOGG RESOUR.HLDGS.NAM. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 13.12.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 16.12.2024The instrument 8X4 SE0015382155 NIDHOGG RESOUR.HLDGS.NAM. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 13.12.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 16.12.2024Das Instrument NUVA DE000A2E4MK4 NORATIS AG INH. O.N. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 13.12.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 16.12.2024The instrument NUVA DE000A2E4MK4 NORATIS AG INH. O.N. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 13.12.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 16.12.2024Das Instrument ST9 MYA004433001 STEPPE CEMENT LTD EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 13.12.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 16.12.2024The instrument ST9 MYA004433001 STEPPE CEMENT LTD EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 13.12.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 16.12.2024Das Instrument PK2 US7033431039 PATRICK IND. INC. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 13.12.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 16.12.2024The instrument PK2 US7033431039 PATRICK IND. INC. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 13.12.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 16.12.2024Das Instrument AS4 PTCOR0AE0006 CORT.AMORIM SGPS NAM.EO 1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 13.12.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 16.12.2024The instrument AS4 PTCOR0AE0006 CORT.AMORIM SGPS NAM.EO 1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 13.12.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 16.12.2024Das Instrument 8F8 SE0008241491 SYNACT PHARMA AB EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 13.12.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 16.12.2024The instrument 8F8 SE0008241491 SYNACT PHARMA AB EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 13.12.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 16.12.2024Das Instrument J1X BMG4660A1036 HIMALAYA SHIPPING LTD DL1 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 13.12.2024The instrument J1X BMG4660A1036 HIMALAYA SHIPPING LTD DL1 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 13.12.2024