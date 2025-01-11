New to The Street to Air Sponsored Programming on Bloomberg Television Tonight at 6:30 PM EST Featuring HPB, PillSafe, LightPath Technologies, Modular Medical, and SGTM's Sustainable Green Team

This show is also sponsored by PetVivo Holdings, Inc. ($PETV) and its flagship product SPRYNG, a revolutionary treatment for osteoarthritis in pets. Learn more by watching the segment here: https://youtu.be/E3Je85PKvgc?si=aK_JJxSIWHRcmKKU.

New to The Street, a leading media platform, will air its highly anticipated sponsored programming on Bloomberg Television tonight at 6:30 PM EST. This episode features insightful interviews with innovative companies, including HPB (High Performance Battery), PillSafe, LightPath Technologies, Modular Medical, Inc., and SGTM's Sustainable Green Team.

Featured Segments:

HPB High Performance Battery AG: CEO Sebastian Heinz discusses the revolutionary potential of HPB's solid-state battery technology, highlighting advancements in safety, durability, and environmental sustainability. HPB is paving the way for next-generation battery solutions ready for mass production through its innovative processes. Learn more at highperformancebattery.ch.

PillSafe: Addressing critical challenges in pharmaceutical care, PillSafe leverages smart technology to ensure secure medication delivery and improve patient compliance. By promoting safer prescribing practices, the company seeks to combat the opioid epidemic and redefine standards in the pharmaceutical industry. Visit www.pillsafe.com.

LightPath Technologies: With a focus on integrating optics, photonics, and infrared technologies, LightPath Technologies is revolutionizing industries by providing cutting-edge solutions across defense, healthcare, and telecommunications.

Modular Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:MODD): CEO Jebb Besser shares how Modular Medical is simplifying diabetes management with modular devices designed to reduce the complexities of care. The company's innovative approach aims to improve patient outcomes and transform the diabetes care landscape. Visit www.modularmedical.com.

Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (OTC:SGTM): A leader in climate-reversing technologies, SGTM showcases its groundbreaking sustainability initiatives, including its innovative WaterLess Garden product, which redefines eco-friendly practices and promotes environmental health. Learn more at thesustainablegreenteam.com.

New to The Street: A premier media platform showcasing industry leaders and trailblazing companies, New to The Street combines sponsored programming on Bloomberg Television and Fox Business with impactful outdoor advertising and a robust YouTube channel boasting over 2.1 million subscribers. Learn more at www.newtothestreet.com.

