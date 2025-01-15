OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Wednesday's pre-market trading (as of 08.30 A.M. ET).In the GreenSafe & Green Holdings Corp. (SGBX) is up over 155% at $1.38. OS Therapies Incorporated (OSTX) is up over 54% at $6.41. Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (VMAR) is up over 48% at $2.08. Millennium Group International Holdings Limited (MGIH) is up over 21% at $2.18. 908 Devices Inc. (MASS) is up over 19% at $2.37. D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) is up over 18% at $5.59. Quantum Computing Inc. (QUBT) is up over 17% at $8.74. Next Technology Holding Inc. (NXTT) is up over 14% at $2.83. Context Therapeutics Inc. (CNTX) is up over 12% at $1.11. Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (RPID) is up over 11% at $1.22. Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NRGV) is up over 9% at $1.92.In the RedGiftify, Inc. (GIFT) is down over 23% at $1.11. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY) is down over 21% at $1.20. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO) is down over 19% at $2.88. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (KROS) is down over 16% at $10.44. Theriva Biologics, Inc. (TOVX) is down over 15% at $1.62. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (SHLS) is down over 11% at $5.01. HomesToLife Ltd (HTLM) is down over 9% at $6.70. Calavo Growers, Inc. (CVGW) is down over 7% at $22.26. Precipio, Inc. (PRPO) is down over 7% at $5.80.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX