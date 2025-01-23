PRISMAFLEX INTERNATIONAL: Return to growth in the 3rd quarter - Total sales for the 9-month period: EUR 40.3 million (+4.4%)

Lyon, January 23,2025

Significant points:

Printing activity confirms its robustness with a slight increase in activity in Q3 with revenue stable after 9 months' activity. A dynamic Communication activity makes up for the fall in Home Decor activity.

Hardware activity in Q3, as anticipated, reaps the benefits of strong commercial activity to return to growth after nine-months of activity.

Order backlog on December 31, 2024 remains high at €12.4 million, up €4.0 million on December 31, 2023.

YTD consolidated turnover (April 1, 2024 - December 31, 2024)

9-month total Q3: Oct. 1, 2024 - Dec. 31, 2024 Not audited 9 Months 9 Months 3 Months 3 Months In €M 2024-2025 2023-2024 Var. % Q3 24-25 Q3 23-24 Var. % Printing activity 27.58 27.61 -0.1% 8.92 8.76 +1.8% Hardware activity 12.67 10.93 +15.9% 5.52 3.15 +75.1% Comparable total sales 40.25 38.54 +4.4% 14.44 11.91 +21.2% Total constant currencies 40.19 38.54 +4.3% 14.39 11.91 +20.8%

The foreign exchange impact is mainly due to fluctuations in the CAD, ZAR and GBP.

Prismaflex International recorded a very dynamic 3rd quarter 2024-2025 with total sales at €14.4 million, up 21.2% (+20.8% at constant exchange rates). This performance, that was anticipated thanks to the strong order backlog of the previous quarter, is driven by the upturn in Hardware activity while Printing activity maintains sales levels in a difficult economic context for the Home Decor segment. The Group can report a return to growth over the first nine months of the year (+4.4% at €40.3 million).

Printing activity for the 9-month period stands at €27.6 million, on a par with figures recorded for the same period in 2023-2024. Communication activity continued to perform well in Q3 in France and the Group's international subsidiaries (in South Africa, Canada, the United Kingdom and Spain), and reports total sales for the 9-month period of €26.8 million, up 7.7%. This performance makes up for the fall in Home Décor activity due to a lack of demand. Home Decor activity stands at just €0.8 million for the 9-month period (vs €2.7 million in 2023-2024).

Hardware activity records a strong upturn in Q3 (+74.6%), enabling the activity to return to growth for the 9-month period (+15.8%). The drop in LED sales over the 9-month period (€4.4 million vs €5.9 million for the same period in 2023-2024), due to a lack of significant orders, is made up for by increased sales of other products (€8.3 million vs €5.0 million) and includes deliveries of street furniture (display columns and bus shelters) and increasing interest in new advertising solutions for the retail sector.

Outlook 2024-2025

Strong commercial activity means order backlog remains high, despite the increased number of deliveries in Q3. Prismaflex International begins Q4 with a significant order backlog at €12.4 million, much higher than that recorded on December 31, 2023 (€8.4 million).

The Hardware division has good visibility with an order backlog at €8.5 million, a good part of which is programmed to be delivered before the end of the year. Orders for LED solutions for the French municipalities sector remain strong. Deliveries of advertising solutions for the retail sector will also contribute to the high level of activity over the coming months while deliveries of street furniture in France and Germany should continue to increase.

The Printing division will continue to benefit from a buoyant Communication activity while the basis of comparison for the Home Decor activity will become progressively lower.

In such a context, Prismaflex International's goal is to return to overall growth for the 2024-2025 period and to consolidate its profitable growth and to continue the reduction of net debt

Forthcoming date :

2024-2025 annual sales figures, May 12, 2025 after closure.

