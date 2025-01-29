Cubic: Nuvotronics Selected by MDA Space as Part of MDA AURORA Supply Chain

Cubic Corporation announces that its Microelectronics business, Nuvotronics, has been selected by MDA Space Ltd. (TSX:MDA), a leading provider of advanced technology and services to the rapidly expanding global space industry, as part of the company's supply chain for MDA AURORA, a game-changing product line driving the transition from analog to digital satellite technology.

Nuvotronics will provide high-performance mmWave filters, which offer size reduction, lower insertion losses, superior rejection, and ease of integration for the MDA Space supply chain for advanced satellite applications. In addition to filters, Nuvotronics will provide high-performance baluns for the MDA Space supply chain. The Nuvotronics micro-coaxial baluns are compact devices that facilitate customer integration challenges while delivering high channel-to-channel isolation.

The MDA AURORA supply chain will help support product deliveries for anchor customer Telesat's Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite constellation Telesat Lightspeed, an innovative, advanced global network that will bring enterprise-class connectivity to customers worldwide.

Nuvotronics' PolyStrata® components are space flight proven and provide repeatable performance in easy to use surface mount packages.

"Nuvotronics' expansion of our PolyStrata®production facility has enabled us to meet our customers' volume requirements while continuing to deliver on performance and quality", said Jean-Marc Rollin, Head of Product Marketing and Sales at Nuvotronics. "Nuvotronics has been delivering high-performance baluns to the test and measurement market for years, and we are excited to introduce these products to the satellite market along with our filters."

Designed to meet the changing technical and business requirements of the satellite industry, the software-defined MDA AURORA product line provides operators with unparalleled flexibility and functionality, dramatically enhancing constellation performance at reduced cost and time to market.

About Cubic

Cubic creates and delivers technology solutions in transportation that make people's lives easier by simplifying their daily journeys, and defense capabilities that help promote mission success and safety for those who serve their nation. Led by our talented teams around the world, Cubic is driven to solve global challenges through innovation and service to our customers and partners.

Part of Cubic's portfolio of businesses, Cubic Defense provides networked Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Cyber, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (C5ISR) solutions and is a leading provider of live, virtual, constructive, and game-based training solutions for both U.S. and Allied Forces. These mission-inspired capabilities enable assured multi-domain access; converged digital intelligence; and superior readiness for defense, intelligence, security and commercial missions. For more information, visit: Cubic Defense.

About Nuvotronics

Nuvotronics delivers performance-redefining front-end passives through our game-changing PolyStrata® technology. As a leading microelectronics provider with full in-house design, manufacturing, and supply capabilities, we help our customers solve challenging problems across a wide range of applications and markets, including Space Defense, Test and Measurement, Electronic Warfare, Commercial Space and Communications Infrastructure. Our range of solutions including individual passive components, integrated passives, or packages, delivers ultra-low loss, high isolation and robust power handling capabilities all encapsulated in micro-miniature surface mount form-factors. For more information, visit: Nuvotronics.

About MDA SPACE

Building the space between proven and possible, MDA Space (TSX:MDA) is a trusted mission partner to the global space industry. A robotics, satellite systems, and geo-intelligence pioneer with a 55-year+ story of world firsts and more than 450 missions, MDA Space is a global leader in communications satellites, Earth and space observation, and space exploration and infrastructure. The MDA Space team of more than 3,000 space experts in Canada, the U.S. and the UK has the knowledge and know-how to turn an audacious customer vision into an achievable mission - bringing to bear a one-of-a-kind mix of experience, engineering excellence and wide-eyed wonder that's been in the company's DNA since day one. For those who dream big and push boundaries on the ground and in the stars to change the world for the better, we'll take you there. For more information, visit: mda.space.

