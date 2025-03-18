Dutch Mobile Operator Has Streamlined Its IT Operations With Netcracker's Next-Generation BSS Capabilities to Deliver Advanced Services Throughout the Country

Netcracker Technology announced today that Odido, formerly known as T-Mobile Netherlands, has launched nationwide Fixed-Wireless Access (FWA) service after simplifying and unifying its IT stacks onto the Netcracker Digital Commerce Monetization platform as part of an ongoing BSS consolidation and transformation program to streamline its operations and support advanced services.

Odido was created in September 2023 as a result of the merger of several companies and brands and is now the largest mobile operator in the Netherlands. To celebrate the first anniversary of its rebranding, the operator sought to bring innovative new products and services to the market.

With the launch of its Klik Klaar service, Odido became the first operator in the Netherlands to offer FWA for B2C customers. The service is powered by Netcracker's industry-leading BSS suite of products and professional services, including Product Catalog, Customer Order Management, Customer Information Management and CPQ, as part of a standardized IT deployment.

Since launching Klik Klaar, Odido has gained numerous benefits, including a streamlined order process, digital service for customers and agents, higher internet speeds that match fiber access and an increase in its customer base.

"Our long-term partnership with Netcracker, which began before the formation of Odido, has given us the confidence to work together on this critical step in our IT transformation program," said Robert Purdy, CIO at Odido. "We are excited that we can deliver high-speed access to our customers and look forward to additional innovative services as a result of this alliance."

"Bringing FWA to our customers is an important milestone since our rebranding to the market," said Bas Touw, Head of IT Mass Market at Odido. "I am confident that our collaboration with Netcracker will lead to further such innovations as we continue to disrupt the Dutch telecom landscape."

"As the leading mobile operator in the Netherlands, Odido is blazing a trail to 5G monetization, including the investment in FWA," said Benedetto Spaziani, GM at Netcracker. "We are extremely proud to be the trusted IT provider to Odido and are looking ahead to additional leading-edge projects."

About Netcracker Technology

Netcracker Technology, a wholly-owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation, has the expertise, culture and resources to help service providers around the world transform their businesses to thrive in the digital economy. Our innovative solutions, value-driven services and unbroken delivery track record have enabled our customers to grow and succeed for more than three decades. With the latest technological advancements in key areas including 5G monetization, AI, automation and vertical industries, we help service providers to reach their transformation goals, advance their telco to techco evolution and realize business growth and profitability. To learn more, visit www.netcracker.com.

