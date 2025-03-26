Karbon-X Project Inc.: Karbon-X Partners with Zodiac Gold to Integrate Carbon Offsets into Exploration Efforts in West Africa

Karbon-X Corp. (OTCQB:KARX), a leader in full-spectrum carbon solutions, is proud to announce its partnership with Zodiac Gold Inc. ("Zodiac Gold" or the "Company") (TSXV:ZAU), a West-African gold exploration company. This collaboration marks a significant step toward embedding environmental responsibility into the preliminary stages of resource development in West Africa.

Through this partnership, Karbon-X will support Zodiac Gold in measuring, managing, and offsetting its carbon footprint. By integrating strategic carbon solutions, the two companies aim to support Liberia's path to sustainable economic development while preserving the natural environment.

"At Zodiac Gold, we recognize that the future of mining must be sustainable. Our pledge to achieve net-zero emissions is about leadership and responsibility," said David Kol, CEO of Zodiac Gold. "This partnership with Karbon-X demonstrates that exploration and sustainability can go hand in hand."

"This partnership reflects exactly the kind of impact we aim to create," said Chad Clovis, CEO of Karbon-X. "By working with Zodiac Gold at the exploration stage, we're helping to set a precedent for responsible resource development from the ground up. It's about enabling companies to take action in ways that are measurable, meaningful, and sustainable."

Karbon-X, known for its innovative and practical approach to full-scope carbon solutions, will support Zodiac Gold by quantifying its emissions and offsetting them. With expertise spanning carbon measurement, reduction and offset strategies, and market mechanisms, Karbon-X works with both individuals and industries to make meaningful climate action accessible and impactful. By integrating sustainability from the earliest stages of development, Karbon-X helps Zodiac Gold pursue its district-scale gold exploration near Monrovia with environmental responsibility at its core. Through accurate emissions measurement and high-quality carbon offsets, Karbon-X ensures that tangible climate action is embedded into the foundation of the project.

About Karbon-X

Karbon-X Corp. (OTCQB:KARX) is a pioneering organization providing full-spectrum carbon solutions that empower individuals and businesses to take real, measurable climate action. Whether through emissions tracking, reduction planning, or verified projects, Karbon-X offers accessible tools and services rooted in transparency and impact. The company's innovative approach to climate action has gained widespread recognition across industries and regions, as it continues to support organizations on their journey toward a more sustainable future. To learn more visit www.karbon-x.com

About Zodiac Gold

Zodiac Gold Inc. (TSXV:ZAU) is a West-African gold exploration company focused on its flagship Todi Project situated in Liberia-an underexplored, politically stable, mining-friendly jurisdiction hosting several large-scale gold and iron ore deposits. Strategically positioned along the fertile Todi Shear Zone, Zodiac Gold is developing a district-scale gold opportunity with additional iron ore potential, covering a vast 2,316 km² land package. The Todi project has undergone de-risking, showcasing proven gold occurrences at both surface and depth, with five drill-ready targets and high-grade gold intercepts. To learn more about Zodiac Gold Inc. visit www.zodiac-gold.com

Highlights of the project include:

Located only 13km from the capital city of Monrovia, meaning the project benefits from existing infrastructure, power, and year-round accessibility.

District-scale gold exploration potential with proven high-grade mineralization across multiple drill-ready targets along a 20km gold corridor.

Strategically located 20km SE of Avesoro's New Liberty Gold Mine (1.8 Moz. resource) with production of 360Koz in 2023 (Avesoro website).

Drilling highlights from 32 holes at the Arthington target include 6m at 10.6 g/t Au (including 3m at 20.45 g/t Au), 9.65m at 7.5 g/t Au (including 3m at 20.36 g/t Au), and 9.14m at 4.2 g/t Au.

Drilling highlights at the Alasala target include 19.6m at 6.17 g/t Au, 6.0m at 7.69 g/t Au, 9.0m at 4.6 g/t Au, and 4.05m at 13.92 g/t Au (including 1.6m at 34.5 g/t Au).

For more information, please contact:



Karbon-X

Chad Clovis

CEO, Karbon-X

cc@karbon-x.com

+1 778-256-5730

Zodiac Gold Inc.

David Kol

President & CEO

info@zodiac-gold.com

