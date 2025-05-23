Nanologica AB: Comment from the Board of Nanologica AB (publ) Regarding the Mandatory Bid from Flerie Invest AB

Nanologica AB's (publ) ("Nanologica") main owner Flerie Invest AB ("Flerie") has today, May 23, 2025, made a mandatory cash offer of SEK 1.00 per share to the shareholders of Nanologica (the "Offer"). The offer is made in accordance with the rules on mandatory bid due to the acquisition of additional shares in Nanologica by Flerie on April 25, 2025.

According to the Swedish Securities Council's statement AMN 2024:62, Flerie received an exemption from the mandatory bid obligation that could arise as a result of Flerie in connection with the rights issue of units carried out by Nanologica in 2024: (i) subscribing for its preferential share in the rights issue, (ii) fulfilling its guarantee commitment by subscribing for units in addition to its preferential share in the rights issue and (iii) exercising the warrants acquired through the rights issue and the guarantee commitment for share subscription. According to the exemption, a mandatory bid obligation arises if Flerie subsequently acquires additional shares and thereby increases its voting share in Nanologica.



On April 25, 2025, Flerie announced that the company had acquired additional shares in Nanologica and that the holding thereafter amounted to a total of 38,222,779 shares, corresponding to approximately 43.26 percent of the total number of shares and votes in Nanologica. Through the acquisition of additional shares, Flerie became obliged, under the Takeover Rules, to make a public bid for the remaining shares in Nanologica within four weeks of the acquisition (a so-called mandatory bid).



Today, May 23, 2025, Flerie has made a mandatory cash offer of SEK 1.00 per share to the shareholders of Nanologica. An offer document regarding the Offer is expected to be published on June 16, 2025. The acceptance period for the Offer is expected to commence on June 17, 2025 and end on or around July 15, 2025. The expected date for settlement is July 22, 2025.



The board of directors of Nanologica will now evaluate the Offer and obtain a fairness opinion. The board of directors will, no later than two weeks prior to the expiry of the acceptance period, publish its opinion on the Offer and state the reasons for such opinion.

Board member Thomas Eldered will, in light of his roles as representative of Flerie as well as shareholder and chairman of the board of directors of Flerie's parent company, not participate in the board's handling of or decisions on matters related to the Offer.



For further information, please refer to Flerie's press release.

About Nanologica AB (publ)

Nanologica is a Swedish life science tools company that develops, manufactures, and sells advanced consumables to pharmaceutical manufacturers. Nanologica's products are specially developed for the purification of peptide drugs, such as insulin and GLP-1 analogues. Due to effective purification and a long lifetime for the products, they can increase productivity and reduce costs for pharmaceutical manufacturers. Nanologica operates in a global niche market that is growing as a result of increased demand for drugs for the treatment of diabetes and obesity. The company's mission is to increase access to cost-effective drugs through its purification products and thereby contribute to more patients around the world having access to life-saving treatments. The company is headquartered in Södertälje and Nanologica's share (NICA) is listed for trading on Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market. For further information, please visit www.nanologica.com.

