Dienstag, 27.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Zweite Bohrergebnisse bei Radar bestätigen gewaltiges Potenzial in Tiefe und Gehalt
WKN: A3CVQC | ISIN: US7707001027 | Ticker-Symbol: 7KY
Tradegate
27.05.25 | 15:32
56,66 Euro
-0,16 % -0,09
ROBINHOOD MARKETS INC Chart 1 Jahr
ROBINHOOD MARKETS INC 5-Tage-Chart
56,6656,8415:34
56,6756,8215:34
ACCESS Newswire
27.05.2025 15:26 Uhr
50 Leser
Silver Scott Mines Inc: Silver Scott Mines Accelerates RWA Platform Development in Response to Robinhood's Push for National Tokenization Framework

FRANKLIN, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / May 27, 2025 / Silver Scott Mines (OTC PINK:SILS) today announced an accelerated timeline for the development of its Real World Asset (RWA) platform, responding to Robinhood's recent call for a national tokenization framework. This strategic move positions Silver Scott Mines at the forefront of compliant, high-throughput token infrastructure, purpose-built for accredited investors, health data partners, and real estate professionals.

The company's RWA ecosystem, accessible at RWADirect.io, is designed to be the first platform offering comprehensive and compliant tokenization solutions. By leveraging advanced blockchain technology, Silver Scott Mines aims to set a new industry standard for secure, efficient, and regulatory-aligned digital asset management.

"Robinhood's advocacy for a national tokenization framework is a pivotal moment for the industry," said Stuart Fine, CEO of Silver Scott Mines. "We are accelerating our efforts to provide a robust, compliant infrastructure that empowers institutional and professional participants to unlock the full potential of real-world asset tokenization."

RWADirect.io is now accepting sign-ups for early access, inviting accredited investors, health data partners, and real estate professionals to join the first wave of participants in this groundbreaking ecosystem.

About Silver Scott Mines
Silver Scott Mines (OTC PINK:SILS) is a leader in digital asset innovation, focused on building compliant, high-throughput platforms for the tokenization of real-world assets. Through RWADirect.io, the company is committed to enabling secure, scalable, and regulatory-ready solutions for a new era of digital finance.

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/silverscott-blockchain

X: https://x.com/silverscottmine

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected and projected. Words such as expects, believes, anticipates, intends, estimates, seeks and variations and similar words and expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements with respect to revenues, earnings, performance, strategies, prospects and other aspects of the businesses of Silver Scott Mines, are based on current expectations that are subject to risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual events, performance or results to differ materially from the events, performance and results discussed in the forward-looking statements.

Contact Information
Stuart Fine, CEO
stuartfine@silverscottmines.com
908-356-9852

SOURCE: Silver Scott Mines Inc



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/silver-scott-mines-otc-sils-accelerates-rwa-platform-development-in-1032076

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
