Donnerstag, 03.07.2025
WKN: A411UG | ISIN: US97382D6004 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
03.07.25 | 18:40
0,862 US-Dollar
+12,44 % +0,095
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
WINDTREE THERAPEUTICS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WINDTREE THERAPEUTICS INC 5-Tage-Chart
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.