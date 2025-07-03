

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Thursday's pre-market trading (as of 08.55 A.M. ET).



In the Green



Global Interactive Technologies, Inc. (GITS) is up over 146% at $4.01. MDB Capital Holdings, LLC (MDBH) is up over 72% at $7.40. Empro Group Inc. (EMPG) is up over 60% at $7.00. CapsoVision, Inc. (CV) is up over 49% at $5.22. Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (WINT) is up over 35% at $1.04. FiEE, Inc. (MINM) is up over 31% at $3.52. Xponential Fitness, Inc. (XPOF) is up over 21% at $9.03. MIRA Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MIRA) is up over 15% at $1.43. Liminatus Pharma, Inc. (LIMN) is up over 13% at $10.00. OS Therapies Incorporated (OSTX) is up over 7% at $2.06.



In the Red



Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (INO) is down over 32% at $1.44. Netcapital Inc. (NCPL) is down over 31% at $5.80. Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (SONN) is down over 15% at $3.49. Maase Inc. (MAAS) is down over 12% at $3.19. Franklin Covey Co. (FC) is down over 10% at $21.70. Blue Gold Limited (BGL) is down over 9% at $119.99. Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (OXBR) is down over 9% at $2.05. Venus Concept Inc. (VERO) is down over 8% at $2.71. Xcel Brands, Inc. (XELB) is down over 8% at $1.73. E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) is down over 5% at $2.65. Autonomix Medical, Inc. (AMIX) is down over 5% at $1.43.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News