Netum Group Oyj: Netum Group Plc: Inside information, negative profit warning: Netum lowers its guidance for 2025

Netum Group Plc | Company announcement, Inside information | 18 August 2025 at 6:27 p.m. EEST

Netum Group Plc: Inside information, negative profit warning: Netum lowers its guidance for 2025

Netum lowers its guidance for 2025. The changed guidance is based on the very unclear market situation, slower than expected wins of sales and delayed project starts, which have not been able to compensate for the previously anticipated completion of a few large projects at the end of the summer. The changes in the Group apply especially to Netum Oy and Buutti Oy.

New guidance for 2025:

Netum estimates its revenue in the financial year 2025 to be in the range of EUR 37-41 million and comparable EBITA to be 4-7% of revenue.

Previous guidance for 2025:

Netum estimates its revenue in the financial year 2025 to be in the range of EUR 41-46 million and comparable EBITA to be 7-10% of revenue.

For further information, please contact:

Netum Group Plc

Repe Harmanen, CEO

+358 400 467 717

repe.harmanen@netum.fi

Certified Adviser:

Evli Plc

+358 40 579 6210

Netum Group Plc

Netum is an IT service partner that builds a functional and secure digital society. We help our customers develop their digital business by designing and implementing sustainable digital solutions tailored to their needs - wisely and responsibly. Netum employs approximately 400 people, and the company's revenue in 2024 was EUR 44 million. Netum Group Plc's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki First North (NETUM). www.netum.fi