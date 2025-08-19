Netum Group Oyj: Netum Group Plc's half-year report 1 January-30 June 2025: Revenue for January-June 2025 decreased by 6.0%, comparable EBITA 7.8% of revenue

Netum Group Plc | Company announcement | 19 August 2025 at 8:00 a.m. EEST

Netum Group Plc's half-year report 1 January-30 June 2025: Revenue for January-June 2025 decreased by 6.0%, comparable EBITA 7.8% of revenue

This release is a summary of Netum's half-year report for January-June 2025. The complete report is attached to this release as a pdf file.

Unless otherwise stated, the figures in brackets refer to the comparison period and are in the same unit as the figures for the review period. The figures for 2025 included in this half-year report are unaudited.





April-June 2025 in brief

Revenue decreased by 9.9 % from the comparison period and was EUR 10.2 (11.3) million

EBITDA was EUR 0.5 (0.9) million or 4.9 (8.2) % of revenue

EBITA was EUR 0.5 (0.9) million or 4.8 (7.9) % of revenue

Comparable EBITA was EUR 0.6 (0.9) million or 5.6 (8.0) % of revenue. All costs affecting comparability, EUR 0.1 million, were restructuring costs arising from change negotiations.

Operating profit was EUR -0.3 (0.1) million or -3.4 (0.7) % of revenue

Result for the period was EUR -0.6 (-0.3) million or -5.5 (-2.6) % of revenue

January-June 2025 in brief

Revenue decreased by 6.0 % from the comparison period and was EUR 21.4 (22.8) million

EBITDA was EUR 1.6 (2.4) million or 7.5 (10.5) % of revenue

EBITA was EUR 1.6 (2.3) million or 7.4 (10.2) % of revenue

Comparable EBITA was EUR 1.7 (2.3) million or 7.8 (10.1) % of revenue

Operating profit was EUR -0.1 (0.7) million or -0.4 (3.0) % of revenue

Result for the period was EUR -0.6 (-0.2) million or -2.9 (-0.8) % of revenue

Earnings per share were EUR -0.05 (-0.01)

Number of personnel at the end of the period was 386 (407)



Group key figures

EUR thousand unless otherwise stated 4-6/2025 4-6/2024 Change 1-6/2025 1-6/2024 Change 1-12/2024 Revenue 10,226 11,346 -9.9% 21,401 22,775 -6.0% 43,953 Revenue growth, per cent -9.9% 31.0% -6.0% 33.1% 18.6% Organic growth, per cent -9.9% 4.9% -6.0% 6.0% 2.8% EBITDA 503 935 -46.2% 1,607 2,388 -32.7% 4,607 EBITDA, % of revenue 4.9% 8.2% 7.5% 10.5% 10.5% Operating profit excluding goodwill amortisation (EBITA) 488 901 -45.8% 1,578 2,324 -32.1% 4,477 EBITA, % of revenue 4.8% 7.9% 7.4% 10.2% 10.2% Comparable EBITA1) 577 913 -37.2% 1,667 2,303 -27.8% 4,560 Comparable EBITA, % of revenue 5.6% 8.0% 7.8% 10.1% 10.4% Operating profit (-loss) -343 84 -507.2% -77 693 -111.2% 1,137 Operating profit (-loss), % of revenue -3.4% 0.7% -0.4% 3.0% 2.6% Result for the reporting period -562 -293 -92.2% -625 -180 -248.1% -456 Result for the reporting period, % of revenue -5.5% -2.6% -2.9% -0.8% -1.0% Earnings per share, EUR -0.05 -0.01 -0.04 Return on equity, % -5.4% -1.4% -3.6% Equity ratio, % 42.9% 40.0% 43.2% Number of employees, at the end of the period 386 407 394 Overall capacity, own personnel (FTE), at the end of the period 378 N/A 2) 379

1) Items affecting comparability are presented in the table Comparable EBITA.

2) Overall capacity, own personnel (FTE), has been reported for the first time in connection with the Financial Statements Release 2024. The value of the comparison period is not available.



Guidance for 2025 (changed 18 August 2025)

Netum estimates its revenue in the financial year 2025 to be in the range of EUR 37-41 million and comparable EBITA to be 4-7% of revenue.

Previous guidance:

Netum estimates its revenue in the financial year 2025 to be in the range of EUR 41-46 million and comparable EBITA to be 7-10% of revenue.

The changed guidance is based on the very unclear market situation, slower than expected wins of sales and delayed project starts, which have not been able to compensate for the previously anticipated completion of a few large projects at the end of the summer. The changes in the Group apply especially to Netum Oy and Buutti Oy.

Netum estimates that the demand for IT in public service will remain stable, but the fierce price competition will weaken the profitability of the projects. In the private sector, the opportunities are good if uncertainty eases, and investments pick up. The outlook remains unclear, and we will assess the necessary operational and structural changes during the autumn.



Repe Harmanen, CEO:

"The first half of the year was challenging for our business. Falling short of the sales targets for the first half of the year was reflected in both revenue and profit. Our revenue in January-June was EUR 21.4 (22.8) million and comparable EBITA was EUR 1.7 (2.3) million, or 7.8% (10.1%). The continued uncertainty in the market and the slowdown in investments have forced us to take several measures to safeguard profitability. We will monitor the adequacy of the measures and strengthen our resilience with determination.

During the first half of the year, Netum Ltd carried out change negotiations, which ended on 18 June 2025. The measures implemented as a result of the negotiations will improve our cost efficiency and adapt our operations to the market situation. The personnel reductions are estimated to result in about EUR 1.9 million of permanent savings on an annual basis, but their impact will not be fully visible until 2026. EUR 0.1 million of the costs of implementing the change negotiations has been taken into account in the comparable EBITA for the second quarter, and the remaining EUR 0.2 million will be allocated to the third quarter of the year.

At the same time, we have secured new customers and projects that will start in the autumn and support our future growth. During the summer, the largest tenders won were the construction and maintenance of the farm relief system for the Farmers' Social Insurance Institution of Finland (Mela) (estimated at EUR 4 million, 7 years) and expert services for the development of railway information systems for the Finnish Transport Infrastructure Agency (estimated at EUR 1.6 million, 3 + 2 years).

During the first half of the year, Buutti's business in particular clearly fell short of its targets, which had the most significant impact on our revenue and profit. Studyo's business was in line with the targets.

Despite Netum Ltd's add-on sales and profits from new projects, we are still behind our sales target for this year. It is of primary importance for us to continue to be successful in tenders in the near future in order to compensate for the decline in our revenue and profitability caused by significant ending projects. For example, the transfer of employment services from the central government to municipalities required extensive development projects and the parallel use of systems. We played a significant role in the project, both in system development and production. Following successful deployments in the first half of the year, we will continue as the vendor in the same roles, but with a smaller volume during the rest of the year.

I have met several of our customers from different sectors. The meetings have highlighted confidence in our ability to implement business-critical solutions even in an uncertain market. Our customers particularly appreciate the high level of expertise of our experts and the transparency of our solutions - these factors set us apart in the intense competition.

Our people have demonstrated excellent commitment and flexibility in the midst of change. I would like to thank everyone at Netum for their high-quality work and for building our future competitiveness. I wish all the best to those who were involved in the change negotiations and believe that there is a shared understanding of the company's situation. Competence development and the wellbeing of our personnel will continue to be the foundation of our long-term success.

Our strategically important AI project is progressing as planned, and we have seen a growing demand for AI solutions that reform processes. In line with our Wise Changemaker mindset, we help customers to leverage AI in existing systems and build new digital capabilities, strengthening our position as a responsible and long-term IT partner.

Our sustainability programme and the preparation of the CSRD project are progressing according to schedule. For us, sustainability is about practical actions and transparent communication that support the sustainable growth of our customers and stakeholders.

We estimate that the demand for IT services will continue at the current level, but the fierce price competition will continue to challenge sufficient margin levels. The fast-paced nature of Buutti Oy's expert services may have a faster impact for the numbers of the rest of the year than Netum Ltd's business model. The current market environment requires close monitoring and flexibility. We are prepared to take the necessary measures if the market situation changes substantially or if the start of projects deviates from the current forecast. We will continue our determined work on profitability and growth in Finland and in accordance with our strategy in the Nordic countries.

I would like to express my warmest thanks to our customers, employees and other stakeholders."



Netum is an IT service partner that builds a functional and secure digital society. We help our customers develop their digital business by designing and implementing sustainable digital solutions tailored to their needs - wisely and responsibly. Netum employs approximately 400 people, and the company's revenue in 2024 was EUR 44 million. Netum Group Plc's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki First North (NETUM). www.netum.fi