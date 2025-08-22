Anzeige
WKN: A14RZK | ISIN: SE0006994448 | Ticker-Symbol: 9TE
Frankfurt
22.08.25 | 08:04
0,006 Euro
-3,03 % 0,000
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SPECTRUMONE AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SPECTRUMONE AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.08.2025 18:00 Uhr
4 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SpectrumOne AB: SpectrumOne welcomes conditional approval for listing of subsidiary Qbim on Nasdaq First North Growth Market

SpectrumOne AB (publ) ("SpectrumOne" or the "Company") announces that its subsidiary Qbim AB ("Qbim") has received conditional approval for admission of its shares to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Preliminary date for first date of listing is scheduled for September 30, 2025, subject to the fulfillment of Nasdaq's customary requirements, including publication of a company description and compliance with shareholder distribution and working capital requirements.

For further information about Qbim and the listing process, please refer to Qbim's website: www.qbim.se.

Timetable for purchase rights in Qbim AB (subject to change and fulfillment of conditions):

  • 25 August 2025 - Publication date of the company description
  • 25 August - 2 September 2025 - Trading in purchase rights (arranged by beQuoted)
  • 25 August - 5 September 2025 - Subscription period for purchase rights in Qbim AB
  • 10 September 2025 - Estimated announcement of the outcome of the Offer
  • 16 September 2025 - Settlement date (payment and delivery of shares)
  • 30 September 2025 - Trading in Qbim's shares expected to commence on Nasdaq FirstNorth Growth Market

For further information

Fredric Forsman
Chairman of the Board
+46 739 78 78 44
fredric@spectrumone.com

Certified Adviser

Bergs Securities AB (559071-6675)
Jungfrugatan 35
SE-114 44 Stockholm, Sweden
Phone: +46 8 408 933 50
www.bergssecurities.se

About SpectrumOne AB

SpectrumOne is a leading technology company delivering an advanced Data Management, Analytics & Communications platform suite. Offered as a SaaS online service with rich market data from various professional providers, SpectrumOne provides a unique solution to many leading actors across industry segments in various countries, enabling clients with fast and easy access to data insight and visualization coupled with powerful search, segmentation, and mapping features. SpectrumOne allows data to be quickly enabled and operationalized, driving activities from customer communication to data science in support of business analysis, strategy, and growth - all of which can be achieved the same day with immediate results. SpectrumOne's headquarters is based in Stockholm, Sweden, and is responsible for Nordic sales and strategy, with additional sales and business development offices located in Norway, Finland, and Belgium. SpectrumOne is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Stockholm.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
