WKN: A111E5 | ISIN: SE0002591420 | Ticker-Symbol: 24T
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.08.2025 08:30 Uhr
27 Leser
TOBII AB: Anand Srivatsa to step down as CEO for Tobii AB

The CEO of Tobii AB, Anand Srivatsa, has informed the company's Board of Directors that he has decided to leave his position. The Board will immediately initiate a recruitment process to appoint a new CEO for Tobii AB.

Anand Srivatsa joined Tobii 2019 and was appointed CEO in December 2021. Anand has led a significant transformation of the company focused on profitability. In Q2 2025, Tobii reported its third consecutive quarter of positive EBIT and reached EBIT profitability on a rolling 12-month basis. The company remains committed to continuing its current path of cost reduction and sharpened strategic focus in order to build a leaner and stronger organization for the future.

Per Norman, Chairman of the Board, says: "Anand Srivatsa has initiated and led a transformative development of Tobii and leaves the company in a position, well positioned for the future. We extend our warm thanks to Anand for all his contributions to Tobii and wish him all the best for the future."

Anand Srivatsa, CEO of Tobii says: "It has been a privilege to lead Tobii through an important and transformative phase of the company. Together, we have strengthened Tobii's position and have a solid plan and strategic path ahead. Since my family and I, after six years in Sweden, have decided to return to the United States it is time for me to leave my responsibilities to a successor. I look forward to continuing and supporting Tobii, the Board and all of you to the best of my abilities during this period before handing over to my successor."

For more information, please contact:
Rasmus Löwenmo Buckhöj, Head of Communications, Tobii AB,
+46 (0)73 327 87 64
rasmus.lowenmobuckhoj@tobii.com


About Tobii
Tobii is the global leader in eye tracking and pioneer of attention computing. We are on a mission to improve the world with technology that understands human attention and intent. Creating tech for a better future, our technologies and solutions apply to areas such as behavioural studies and research, healthcare, education and training, gaming, extended reality, automotive, and many more. Tobii's eye tracking is used by thousands of enterprises, universities, and research institutes around the globe. Headquartered in Sweden, Tobii is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (TOBII). For more information: www.tobii.com.

This information is information that Tobii AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-08-27 08:30 CEST.

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
