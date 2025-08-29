Anzeige
WKN: 938475 | ISIN: SE0000667925 | Ticker-Symbol: TLS
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.08.2025 08:30 Uhr
Rejlers AB: Rejlers and Telia Finland strengthen collaboration on fixed telecom network construction

Rejlers Finland and Telia Finland have signed a multi-year collaboration agreement transferring responsibilities related to the construction management of Telia Finland's fixed telecom network to Rejlers.

The scope includes a range of responsibilities, including fixed network availability inquiries, customer-driven construction and construction of large equipment site relocations. As part of the agreement, a team of Telia experts will transfer to Rejlers.

"This agreement deepens our long-standing partnership with Telia Finland and reinforces our position as a leading telecom network expert," says Lasse Vesanen, Business Director, Telecommunications at Rejlers Finland.

The collaboration aims to ensure high-quality, customer-focused telecom services.

"Working with Rejlers gives us greater flexibility in managing construction volumes and helps us to better meet our customers' needs," says Hanna Grönberg, Director of Fixed Access at Telia Finland.

For further information, please contact:
Mikko Vaahersalo, Country Manager, Rejlers Finland, + 358 44 425 3143, mikko.vaahersalo@rejlers.fi
Malin Sparf Rydberg, Director of Communications, Rejlers Group, +46 70 477 17 00, malin.rydberg@rejlers.se

About Rejlers
Rejlers is a leading engineering consultancy with operations in Sweden, Finland, Norway and the United Arab Emirates. We are 3,300 experts with cutting-edge expertise in energy, industry, buildings, infrastructure and defence. Rejlers acts as a catalyst for sustainable transformation and we help our clients meet the challenges of the future. The vision "Home of the Learning Minds" guides the entire Group. In 2024, Rejlers had a turnover of 4.4 billion SEK. Its class B share is listed on Mid Cap, Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information visit www.rejlers.com


