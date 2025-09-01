ROCHE BOBOIS: MONTHLY NEWSLETTER - AUGUST 2025

Roche Bobois, the global leader in the high-end furniture market and the epitome of the French Art de Vivre, publishes its latest news every month.

AUGUST 2025

LATEST NEWS

OPENING IN HYDERABAD, INDIA (FRANCHISE STORE)



Roche Bobois keeps expanding worldwide with the opening of a new store in Hyderabad, in southern India. This 620 sqm showroom, spread across two levels, showcases a selection of the brand's collections in an exclusive architectural setting, right in the heart of the city, the capital of Telangana state. Following Mumbai's opening, this new store strengthens Roche Bobois' presence in India, as well as across Asia, one of the brand's most dynamic markets.

OTHER NEWS

10TH ANNIVERSARY OF ROCHE BOBOIS BUCHAREST (FRANCHISE)



After several months of major renovations, the Bucharest showroom reopened its doors and celebrated its 10th anniversary. Covering 600 sqm the showroom enjoys a prime location in the heart of the capital's historic district.

VILLAS CURV, FRANCE



Roche Bobois has partnered with French company Curv to design the interior of two circular, bioclimatic villas in the South of France. Conceived as haute couture creations - unique, tailored, eco-built - these villas will be located in Gordes, perched above the Luberon valley, and in Vence, high up in the French Riviera. This partnership demonstrates the brand's ability to contribute to ambitious projects with solutions that are at once technical, aesthetic and creative.

About ROCHE BOBOIS SA

ROCHE BOBOIS SA is a French family business founded in 1960. The Group operates in 56 countries and has a network of 338 directly operated stores and franchises (at 30 June 2025) marketing its two brands: Roche Bobois, a high-end furniture brand with a strong international presence, and Cuir Center, positioned in the mid-range market segment with an essentially French customer base. Through its Roche Bobois brand, the Group embodies the French Art de Vivre whose presence can now be felt on the world stage, with original and bold creations from talented designers (Joana Vasconcelos, Bruno Moinard, Ora Ito, Sacha Lakic, Christophe Delcourt, Stephen Burks, Patrick Norguet, Kenzo Takada and Bina Baitel and Jiang Qiong Er,..) and partnerships with fashion and haute couture houses. Roche Bobois is also a committed partner in the world of culture and the arts. Including franchises, these two brands posted 2024 retail sales of €589 million excluding VAT, to which Roche Bobois contributed €499 million and Cuir Center €90 million. Roche Bobois SA's consolidated revenue in 2024 amounted to €414 million.

For more information, please visit www.finance-roche-bobois.com

Actus Finance & Communication

Investor relations

Anne-Pauline Petureaux

apetureaux@actus.fr / +33 (0)1 53 67 36 72

Press relations

Serena BONI

sboni@actus.fr / +33 (0)6 19 37 55 31

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

mJhulcqYZJmay25vkptnbmNmbWuUmZTFaWGdyWpolJiampximGpmbcaeZnJknGhu

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-93738-news_eng_aug_250829_3.pdf