Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 01.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Blockbuster-Potenzial und Übernahmefantasie: Hier entsteht das nächste Big Pharma-Ziel!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JQRU | ISIN: FR0013344173 | Ticker-Symbol: 5RO
Frankfurt
01.09.25 | 08:05
32,000 Euro
-0,62 % -0,200
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ROCHE BOBOIS SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ROCHE BOBOIS SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
32,30033,10017:58
Actusnews Wire
01.09.2025 17:53 Uhr
62 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ROCHE BOBOIS: MONTHLY NEWSLETTER - AUGUST 2025

Roche Bobois, the global leader in the high-end furniture market and the epitome of the French Art de Vivre, publishes its latest news every month.

AUGUST 2025

LATEST NEWS

OPENING IN HYDERABAD, INDIA (FRANCHISE STORE)


Roche Bobois keeps expanding worldwide with the opening of a new store in Hyderabad, in southern India. This 620 sqm showroom, spread across two levels, showcases a selection of the brand's collections in an exclusive architectural setting, right in the heart of the city, the capital of Telangana state. Following Mumbai's opening, this new store strengthens Roche Bobois' presence in India, as well as across Asia, one of the brand's most dynamic markets.

OTHER NEWS

10TH ANNIVERSARY OF ROCHE BOBOIS BUCHAREST (FRANCHISE)


After several months of major renovations, the Bucharest showroom reopened its doors and celebrated its 10th anniversary. Covering 600 sqm the showroom enjoys a prime location in the heart of the capital's historic district.

VILLAS CURV, FRANCE


Roche Bobois has partnered with French company Curv to design the interior of two circular, bioclimatic villas in the South of France. Conceived as haute couture creations - unique, tailored, eco-built - these villas will be located in Gordes, perched above the Luberon valley, and in Vence, high up in the French Riviera. This partnership demonstrates the brand's ability to contribute to ambitious projects with solutions that are at once technical, aesthetic and creative.

About ROCHE BOBOIS SA

ROCHE BOBOIS SA is a French family business founded in 1960. The Group operates in 56 countries and has a network of 338 directly operated stores and franchises (at 30 June 2025) marketing its two brands: Roche Bobois, a high-end furniture brand with a strong international presence, and Cuir Center, positioned in the mid-range market segment with an essentially French customer base. Through its Roche Bobois brand, the Group embodies the French Art de Vivre whose presence can now be felt on the world stage, with original and bold creations from talented designers (Joana Vasconcelos, Bruno Moinard, Ora Ito, Sacha Lakic, Christophe Delcourt, Stephen Burks, Patrick Norguet, Kenzo Takada and Bina Baitel and Jiang Qiong Er,..) and partnerships with fashion and haute couture houses. Roche Bobois is also a committed partner in the world of culture and the arts. Including franchises, these two brands posted 2024 retail sales of €589 million excluding VAT, to which Roche Bobois contributed €499 million and Cuir Center €90 million. Roche Bobois SA's consolidated revenue in 2024 amounted to €414 million.

For more information, please visit www.finance-roche-bobois.com

Actus Finance & Communication

Investor relations

Anne-Pauline Petureaux

apetureaux@actus.fr / +33 (0)1 53 67 36 72

Press relations

Serena BONI

sboni@actus.fr / +33 (0)6 19 37 55 31

------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: mJhulcqYZJmay25vkptnbmNmbWuUmZTFaWGdyWpolJiampximGpmbcaeZnJknGhu
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-93738-news_eng_aug_250829_3.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2025 Actusnews Wire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.