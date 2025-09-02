Anzeige
Dienstag, 02.09.2025
Milliardenmarkt Multiple Sklerose: Neue Therapieform könnte alles verändern!
WKN: A0F640 | ISIN: GI000A0F6407
Tradegate
01.09.25 | 09:48
0,659 Euro
+1,23 % +0,008
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
EVOKE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EVOKE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,6210,63911:48
0,6250,64011:48
ACCESS Newswire
02.09.2025 11:26 Uhr
108 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hacksaw Gaming Celebrate Initial Release of Slots on William Hill Platform

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / September 2, 2025 / Hacksaw (STO:HACK) - After an already strong and successful partnership, Hacksaw Gaming and William Hill have decided to take things one step further. Previously offering a selection of Dare2Win titles, William Hill will now feature a wide array of Hacksaw's standout slot content, via Light & Wonder.

Among the titles going live are Le Pharaoh, Pray for Three, Rad Maxx, Le Bandit, Spinman, Le King, Danny Dollar, and Marlin Masters - showcasing the diversity and innovation Hacksaw brings to both players and partners.

As one of the UK's most trusted gaming brands, William Hill is proudly home to the nation's top-rated casino games. With a focus on seamless online and mobile experiences, combined with a long-standing commitment to player safety, William Hill has consistently proven its ability to evolve with industry trends since its founding in 1934.

Keiron Downs, Head of Content Operations at William Hill:

"We're excited to revitalise our content offering with the addition of premium slot games from Hacksaw Gaming-renowned for their outstanding production quality and entertainment value."

Marcus Cordes, Operational CEO of Hacksaw Gaming:

"Expanding our presence with a household name like William Hill is a proud moment for us. Their heritage and reputation for excellence perfectly complements our vision of delivering bold, innovative content to players worldwide."

This latest launch not only strengthens the long-standing partnership between Hacksaw Gaming and William Hill but also highlights the continued demand for premium, next-generation slot content in the UK market. With William Hill's heritage and reputation for excellence, combined with Hacksaw's innovative portfolio, players can look forward to a truly elevated gaming experience.

For more information, please contact:
E-mail: ir@hacksawgroup.com

About Hacksaw
Hacksaw AB (publ) is a B2B technology platform and game development company. The scalable and modular platform, built on a modern code base, enables rapid development and distribution of games. Games developed by Hacksaw comprise digital slots, scratch cards, and instant win games. We operate across the whole B2B iGaming value chain, from game development to distribution and our customers comprise some of the largest private and state-owned iGaming operators in the industry. Hacksaw's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (HACK).

Attachments
Hacksaw Gaming Celebrate Initial Release of Slots on William Hill Platform

SOURCE: Hacksaw



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/hacksaw-gaming-celebrate-initial-release-of-slots-on-william-hill-1067577

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
