Winter Park, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - September 2, 2025) - Adia Nutrition Inc. (OTCQB: ADIA), a rising name in regenerative medicine, is thrilled to announce a transformative step toward expanding patient access to its innovative stem cell therapies. The company is finalizing in-network provider status with some of the nation's largest health insurance providers-Humana, Florida Blue, Cigna, Medicare, and Medicaid-positioning Adia to bring its advanced treatments to millions of patients.

Expanding Access to Revolutionary Care

Adia Nutrition is making significant progress in securing in-network status, a critical move to make its regenerative therapies more accessible and affordable. Current developments include:

Humana: Application submitted, awaiting response.

Florida Blue: Process initiated, provider numbers in progress.

Cigna: Application submitted, response pending.

Medicare: Access pending, actively in progress.

Medicaid: Access pending, actively in progress.

This milestone will enhance Adia's ability to deliver its therapies, including those for widely covered treatments like wound repair, to a broader patient base, building on its recent partnership with the PI Doctors Elite Community, connecting Adia Labs with over 4,000 personal injury physicians nationwide.

A Vision for Accessible Healing

"Joining these major insurance networks will open doors for countless patients to experience our regenerative therapies," said Larry Powalisz, CEO of Adia Nutrition Inc. "We're excited to make this a reality, helping people heal and growing value for our investors."

Join the Regenerative Revolution

Adia Nutrition is dedicated to transforming healthcare by making regenerative solutions more accessible. Stay tuned for updates as we advance toward in-network approval with these major insurers.

Clinic owners and healthcare practitioners interested in licensing the Adia Med name or integrating Adia's regenerative therapies into their practice are encouraged to reach out directly. Strategic partnerships are welcomed as part of Adia's continued mission to expand access to advanced stem cell solutions.

About ADIA Nutrition Inc.:

Adia Nutrition Inc. is a publicly traded company (OTCQB: ADIA) dedicated to revolutionizing healthcare and supplementation. With a focus on innovation and quality, the company has established two key divisions: a supplement division providing premium, organic supplements, and a medical division establishing Clinics that specialize in leading-edge stem cell therapies, most significantly Umbilical Cord Stem Cells (UCB-SC) and Autologous Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation (aHSCT) treatments. Through these divisions, Adia Nutrition Inc. is committed to empowering individuals to live their best lives by addressing both nutritional needs and groundbreaking medical treatments.

