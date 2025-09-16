JA Solar Technology Co., Ltd.: JA Solar Recognized as Tier 1 PV Module Supplier by S&P Global Commodity Insights

BEIJING, Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- JA Solar, a trusted partner in global green energy, was named a 2025 Tier 1 PV module supplier by S&P Global Commodity Insights, reaffirming its leadership in market presence, financial resilience, technological innovation, and sustainability.

The Tier 1 classification, introduced this year by S&P Global Commodity Insights, is one of the most authoritative recognitions in the clean energy sector. Updated annually, the designation is based on a detailed methodology that evaluates companies across six dimensions: market influence, market share, company scale, global manufacturing footprint, financial performance, and sustainability. To qualify, manufacturers must exceed rigorous thresholds in at least four categories, ensuring that only the most credible and bankable partners are included.

JA Solar demonstrated strong performance across all assessment areas, including shipment scale, global diversification, financial health, and market influence. Its sustainability record, as measured by S&P Global's Corporate Sustainability Assessment, ranked well above the industry average, highlighting its commitment to environmental stewardship, social responsibility, and professional governance. These strengths underscore JA Solar's ability to deliver long-term value to developers, investors, and stakeholders worldwide.

This recognition builds on JA Solar's consistent track record of innovation and growth. By June 2025, the company's cumulative global module shipments had reached nearly 300 GW, reflecting deep customer trust throughout the world. Its latest Bycium+ (n-type) cell technology achieved a mass-production conversion efficiency of up to 27%, placing it among the highest in the industry and reinforcing its competitive edge. JA Solar's global footprint now includes 16 overseas subsidiaries and coverage across 178 countries and regions, enabling responsive service and reliable delivery for projects of all scales.

"This recognition by S&P Global Commodity Insights reflects JA Solar's unwavering commitment to product quality, operational excellence, and sustainable development," said Aiqing Yang, Executive President of JA Solar. "As the world accelerates toward a clean energy future, we are dedicated to delivering high-performance PV solutions that create lasting value for our global customers."

Founded in 2005, JA Solar is the trusted global brand in renewable energy. Through continuous innovation, expansive global operations, and a deep-rooted commitment to sustainability, the company plays a vital role in advancing the global energy transition and building a low-carbon future.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2772776/JA_Solar_Recognized_as_Tier_1_PV_Module_Supplier.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ja-solar-recognized-as-tier-1-pv-module-supplier-by-sp-global-commodity-insights-302557021.html