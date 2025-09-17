TOBII AB: Tobii's next generation interior sensing platform enters mass production

Tobii's industry first in-cabin sensing software platform to combine driver monitoring (DMS) and occupant monitoring (OMS) from a single camera, is now entering mass production with a leading European premium automaker. This breakthrough marks a major step for the industry, proving that in-cabin sensing can be implemented in systems with unmatched cost-to-value.

Tobii's unified platform combines driver and passenger monitoring from one sensor, meeting strict EU safety standards and enabling advanced comfort, personalization, and driver assistance. Integrating in-cabin and exterior systems, it also contributes to automated functions like overtaking, providing attention data to improve automation safety and efficiency.

"We are humbled to contribute to shaping software-defined mobility and to enable a truly symbiotic experience between driver and vehicle. By unifying driver and occupant monitoring into one system, and bridging interior sensing with exterior automation, we are helping redefine how vehicles understand people, and how people experience mobility," said Adrian Capata, Senior Vice President of Tobii Autosense.

The solution has been optimized for the Qualcomm Snapdragon Ride platform, ensuring seamless integration with advanced driver assistance features such as the pilot ADAS system. This reflects Tobii's two decades of leadership in eye tracking and attention computing, now applied to the demands of next-generation mobility.

The technology, displayed at IAA last week, will debut across the full lineup of new models from a European premium OEM, with Start of Production (SOP) in 2025. This integration demonstrates both the scalability of Tobii's approach and the confidence placed in its innovation by one of the world's most respected premium car brands.

Tobii, with its automotive business segment Tobii Autosense, is a leading player in automotive interior sensing and has Driver Monitoring Solutions (DMS) and Occupancy Monitoring Solutions (OMS) technology active in almost 800,000 vehicles on the road today.

Visit us at InCabin Barcelona 2025, booth 100, for more information.

Read more about Tobii's automotive offering here.

For more information, please contact:

Rasmus Löwenmo Buckhöj, Head of Communications, Tobii AB, +46 (0)73 327 87 64

Email: rasmus.lowenmobuckhoj@tobii.com

About Tobii

Tobii is the global leader in eye tracking and pioneer of attention computing. We are on a mission to improve the world with technology that understands human attention and intent. Creating tech for a better future, our technologies and solutions apply to areas such as behavioural studies and research, healthcare, education and training, gaming, extended reality, automotive, and many more. Tobii's eye tracking is used by thousands of enterprises, universities, and research institutes around the globe. Headquartered in Sweden, Tobii is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (TOBII). For more information: www.tobii.com.