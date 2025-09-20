Anzeige
Regency Silver Corp.: Regency Silver Announces Proposed Warrant Extension

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / September 19, 2025 / Regency Silver Corp. ("Regency Silver" or the "Company", (TSXV:RSMX) and (OTCQB:RSMXF) is pleased to announce that the Company has applied to the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") to extend the term of 3,431,350 common share purchase warrants currently set to expire on dates between September 25, 2025 and April 10, 2026 until June 30, 2026 (the "Warrants"). Each Warrant is exercisable to purchase one common share in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of CAD$0.60. Holders of Warrants will not receive an amended Warrant certificate unless requested.

The amendment to extend the expiry date of the Warrants to June 30, 2026 is subject to the approval of the TSXV.

Contact Information
Regency Silver Corp.
Bruce Bragagnolo, Executive Chairman
Email: bruce@regency-silver.com
(604) 417-9517

ABOUT REGENCY SILVER CORP.
Regency Silver Corp. is a Canadian resource company exploring for high grade gold, copper, and silver in Mexico. Regency Silver is led by a team of experienced professionals with expertise in both exploration and production. Regency's flagship project is the high-grade Dios Padre project in Sonora, Mexico where Regency has made a large, high grade, gold-copper-silver discovery which appears to be a large magmatic-hydrothermal system which widens at depth. Drill results have included 38 metres of 7.36 g/t gold in hole REG 23-21, 36 metres of 6.84 g/t gold, 0.88% copper and 21.8 g/t silver in hole REG 22-01, and 29.4 m of 6.32 g/t gold in hole REG 23-14.

For further details about Regency Silver please visit www.regency-silver.com.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:
This news release includes certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (together, "forward-looking statements"). All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the extension of the Warrants. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events may vary from those anticipated in such statements. Important risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's plans or expectations include the risk that regulatory changes, fundraising, and risk associated with mineral exploration, including the risk that actual results of exploration will be different from those expected by management. The forward-looking statements in this news release were developed based on the expectations of management and that the risks described above will not materialize. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Regency Silver Corp.



