Montag, 29.09.2025
Seltene Ausgangslage: Unbekannter Kupfer-Explorer mit spekulativem Potenzial
WKN: A3CRX1 | ISIN: FI4000390943 | Ticker-Symbol: 79J
Frankfurt
29.09.25 | 08:05
1,270 Euro
+0,79 % +0,010
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.09.2025 11:00 Uhr
Netum Group Oyj: Netum Group Plc: Inside information: Netum improves the efficiency and productivity of its administration and initiates change negotiations

Netum Group Plc | Company announcement, Inside information | 29 September 2025 at 12 p.m. EEST

Netum Group Plc: Inside information: Netum improves the efficiency and productivity of its administration and initiates change negotiations

Netum is launching a project to improve the efficiency of administration and productivity. The aim is to renew the organisation and support functions so that they support the current operating volume and create a better foundation for future growth, competitiveness and profitability. The project continues the company's previously decided goal of creating One Netum.

As a part of the project, Netum will initiate change negotiations involving 67 people working in the Group's support functions, sales or supervisory positions. The negotiations do not primarily concern the persons engaged in customer work or the personnel of the subsidiary Studyo. In addition, the change negotiations include structural changes, such as plans to merge the subsidiaries' internal business units.

Any measures to be taken after the change negotiations may lead to the termination of a maximum of 14 positions for the entire Group. Netum estimates that the possible permanent measures, if fully implemented, would result in annual savings of approximately EUR 1 million.

"The planned administrative reform will make it easier and faster for us to react to changes and improve our internal operations. In this way, we are building a foundation for future profitable growth. The negotiations do not concern our personnel engaged in customer work, which is a very important issue for us", says Repe Harmanen, CEO of Netum Group.

The negotiations will begin on 6 October and will last for 2 weeks, unless another negotiating timetable is agreed in the negotiations.

For further information, please contact:
Netum Group Plc
Repe Harmanen, CEO
+358 400 467 717
repe.harmanen@netum.fi

Certified Adviser:
Evli Plc
+358 40 579 6210

Netum Group Plc
Netum is an IT service partner that builds a functional and secure digital society. We help our customers develop their digital business by designing and implementing sustainable digital solutions tailored to their needs - wisely and responsibly. Netum employs approximately 400 people, and the company's revenue in 2024 was EUR 44 million. Netum Group Plc's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki First North (NETUM). www.netum.fi

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
