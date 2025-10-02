CRYPTO BLOCKCHAIN INDUSTRIES: CBI and Blockware Solutions strengthen their capital ties

CBI and Blockware Solutions strengthen their
Paris, France - October 2, 2025, at 8:00am CET (CBI - Euronext Growth Paris: FR0014007LW0 - ALCBI;
OTCQB: CBIPF) - CRYPTO BLOCKCHAIN INDUSTRIES ("CBI") announces that it has been granted an
option to purchase up to $10 million in convertible notes issued by Blockware Solutions, offering a
10% discount on the price of Blockware Solution's potential future initial public offering ("IPO"). A first
tranche of USD 1,000,000 has already been raised and paid in CBI shares, which are only transferable
on the OTCQB market up to a limit of 10% of the daily volume. CBI and Blockware Solutions aim to
grow CBI's U.S. shareholder base, in which case CBI will exercise a phased share of the call option
and increase its equity stake in Blockware Solutions.
Blockware Solutions is a recognized player in the blockchain infrastructure and cryptocurrency mining industry.
The company stands out for its ability to operate large-scale installations, provide state-of-the-art hosting
services, and develop innovative technology solutions, making it a natural partner for CBI.
CBI's mining activities recorded a return on investment of more than 40% in August 2025 thanks to this
partnership.
CBI has the option to acquire up to $10 million of convertible notes issued by Blockware Solutions. The
convertible notes issued by Blockware Solutions have a maturity of two years and bear an interest rate of 5%
per annum. They offer a 10% discount on the price of a potential future IPO and, if this IPO does not take
place before maturity, the convertible notes are redeemed in cash. They also benefit from a liquidation
preference in the event of an asset distribution or bankruptcy.
This transaction paves the way for a strategic partnership to strengthen CBI's presence in the U.S. market and
gradually increase its stake in Blockware Solutions.
1A first tranche of USD 1,000,000 has already been raised by CBI and paid for in shares, which can only be
resold on the OTCQB market up to a limit of 10% of the trading volume.
CBI and Blockware Solutions aim to develop the size and visibility of CBI's American shareholding, based in
particular on the listing of the share on the OTCQB market, which is a privileged gateway for institutional and
individual investors in the United States. The gradual increase in liquidity and trading volume in this market
will broaden the investor base and strengthen CBI's reputation. CBI plans to gradually exercise its option to
purchase convertible notes, within the limit of 10% of the trading volume of the OTCQB market.
This mechanism is part of CBI's ACE (Acquire, Create, Earn) strategy, strengthening its ability to seize
international growth opportunities and helping to position CBI as a leading player in the blockchain ecosystem,
while maximizing its exposure to the US market.
For the period ending September 30, 2025, CBI has invoiced consulting fees to Blockware solutions for an
amount of $1 million, paid through the remittance by Blockware Solutions of a convertible note for that amount.
Disclaimers
The completion of CBI's projects, as well as their operating budget and financing plan, remain fundamentally subject to
major uncertainties, and failure to achieve the underlying assumptions may have a material and adverse impact on the
value of CBI's assets and liabilities.
In addition, investing in crypto-assets involves risks related in particular to their intrinsic volatility that could have an impact
on CBI's financial performance. CBI considers it useful to remember that the past performance of crypto-assets is not a
guarantee of future performance.
A detailed description of the risks associated with an investment in CBI securities can be found in the Company's financial
reports available on CBI's website.
About CRYPTO BLOCKCHAIN INDUSTRIES SA
CRYPTO BLOCKCHAIN INDUSTRIES ("CBI") is a French company listed on Euronext Growth (compartment E2), whose
objective is to build the largest possible portfolio of Bitcoins and other crypto-assets by buying them at a below-market
price by applying the ACE strategy: ACQUIRE, the purchase mainly of Bitcoins on the market; CREATE, the creation of
its own utility tokens in the field of the metaverse (AlphaVerse, Football at AlphaVerse) or that of digital assets backed by
real goods (Gemplay, diamonds); EARN, the acquisition of Bitcoin at a reduced cost via mining operations, as part of a
long-term strategic partnership with Blockchain Solutions, one of the first Bitcoin miners in the United States. To learn
more, visit www.cbicorp.io and www.alphaverse.com.
About Blockware Solutions
Blockware Solutions, LLC ("BWS") is an American company specializing in blockchain infrastructure and cryptocurrency
mining services. Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, Blockware Solutions provides comprehensive
solutions, including mining hardware sales, secure data center hosting, and blockchain investment advisory services. The
company also operates a large-scale network of mining farms and contributes to the decentralization of the Bitcoin network.
Leveraging its technical expertise and commitment to transparency, Blockware helps individuals and institutions grow their
digital asset businesses. For more information, visit www.blockwaresolutions.com.
