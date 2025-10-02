CRYPTO BLOCKCHAIN INDUSTRIES: CBI and Blockware Solutions strengthen their capital ties

CBI and Blockware Solutions strengthen their

capital ties

• CBI's mining activities recorded a return on investment of more than 40% in

August 2025 thanks to the partnership with Blockware Solutions

• CBI has the option to acquire for up to USD 10 million convertible notes

issued by Blockware Solutions offering a 10% discount on the price of

Blockware Solutions' potential future initial public offering (IPO)

• A tranche of USD 1,000,000 was raised and paid in CBI shares, which are only

transferable on the OTCQB market within the limit of 10% of the daily volume

• CBI and Blockware Solutions aim to grow CBI's U.S. shareholding, in which

case CBI will exercise a phased-in portion of the call option and increase its

equity stake in Blockware Solutions

Paris, France - October 2, 2025, at 8:00am CET (CBI - Euronext Growth Paris: FR0014007LW0 - ALCBI;

OTCQB: CBIPF) - CRYPTO BLOCKCHAIN INDUSTRIES ("CBI") announces that it has been granted an

option to purchase up to $10 million in convertible notes issued by Blockware Solutions, offering a

10% discount on the price of Blockware Solution's potential future initial public offering ("IPO"). A first

tranche of USD 1,000,000 has already been raised and paid in CBI shares, which are only transferable

on the OTCQB market up to a limit of 10% of the daily volume. CBI and Blockware Solutions aim to

grow CBI's U.S. shareholder base, in which case CBI will exercise a phased share of the call option

and increase its equity stake in Blockware Solutions.

Blockware Solutions is a recognized player in the blockchain infrastructure and cryptocurrency mining industry.

The company stands out for its ability to operate large-scale installations, provide state-of-the-art hosting

services, and develop innovative technology solutions, making it a natural partner for CBI.

CBI's mining activities recorded a return on investment of more than 40% in August 2025 thanks to this

partnership.

CBI has the option to acquire up to $10 million of convertible notes issued by Blockware Solutions. The

convertible notes issued by Blockware Solutions have a maturity of two years and bear an interest rate of 5%

per annum. They offer a 10% discount on the price of a potential future IPO and, if this IPO does not take

place before maturity, the convertible notes are redeemed in cash. They also benefit from a liquidation

preference in the event of an asset distribution or bankruptcy.

This transaction paves the way for a strategic partnership to strengthen CBI's presence in the U.S. market and

gradually increase its stake in Blockware Solutions.

1A first tranche of USD 1,000,000 has already been raised by CBI and paid for in shares, which can only be

resold on the OTCQB market up to a limit of 10% of the trading volume.

CBI and Blockware Solutions aim to develop the size and visibility of CBI's American shareholding, based in

particular on the listing of the share on the OTCQB market, which is a privileged gateway for institutional and

individual investors in the United States. The gradual increase in liquidity and trading volume in this market

will broaden the investor base and strengthen CBI's reputation. CBI plans to gradually exercise its option to

purchase convertible notes, within the limit of 10% of the trading volume of the OTCQB market.

This mechanism is part of CBI's ACE (Acquire, Create, Earn) strategy, strengthening its ability to seize

international growth opportunities and helping to position CBI as a leading player in the blockchain ecosystem,

while maximizing its exposure to the US market.

For the period ending September 30, 2025, CBI has invoiced consulting fees to Blockware solutions for an

amount of $1 million, paid through the remittance by Blockware Solutions of a convertible note for that amount.

Disclaimers

The completion of CBI's projects, as well as their operating budget and financing plan, remain fundamentally subject to

major uncertainties, and failure to achieve the underlying assumptions may have a material and adverse impact on the

value of CBI's assets and liabilities.

In addition, investing in crypto-assets involves risks related in particular to their intrinsic volatility that could have an impact

on CBI's financial performance. CBI considers it useful to remember that the past performance of crypto-assets is not a

guarantee of future performance.

A detailed description of the risks associated with an investment in CBI securities can be found in the Company's financial

reports available on CBI's website.

About CRYPTO BLOCKCHAIN INDUSTRIES SA

CRYPTO BLOCKCHAIN INDUSTRIES ("CBI") is a French company listed on Euronext Growth (compartment E2), whose

objective is to build the largest possible portfolio of Bitcoins and other crypto-assets by buying them at a below-market

price by applying the ACE strategy: ACQUIRE, the purchase mainly of Bitcoins on the market; CREATE, the creation of

its own utility tokens in the field of the metaverse (AlphaVerse, Football at AlphaVerse) or that of digital assets backed by

real goods (Gemplay, diamonds); EARN, the acquisition of Bitcoin at a reduced cost via mining operations, as part of a

long-term strategic partnership with Blockchain Solutions, one of the first Bitcoin miners in the United States. To learn

more, visit www.cbicorp.io and www.alphaverse.com.

About Blockware Solutions

Blockware Solutions, LLC ("BWS") is an American company specializing in blockchain infrastructure and cryptocurrency

mining services. Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, Blockware Solutions provides comprehensive

solutions, including mining hardware sales, secure data center hosting, and blockchain investment advisory services. The

company also operates a large-scale network of mining farms and contributes to the decentralization of the Bitcoin network.

Leveraging its technical expertise and commitment to transparency, Blockware helps individuals and institutions grow their

digital asset businesses. For more information, visit www.blockwaresolutions.com.

Contacts

Issuer - CBI

info@cbicorp.io

Listing sponsor on Euronext - Atout Capital

info@atoutcapital.com

OTCQB sponsor - Aldebaran Global Advisors

hello@aldebaran-advisors.com

