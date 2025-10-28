Solar Foods Oyj: The Japanese food giant Ajinomoto launches Coffee drink made with Solein

Solar Foods Oyj, press release 28 October 2025 at 12:30 EET

The Japanese food giant Ajinomoto launches Coffee drink made with Solein®

The leading Japanese food manufacturer The Ajinomoto Group continues to launch new products made with Solein® to consumers. Under its conscious brand Atlr.72®, the company has previously developed sweet products, and the brand is now expanding to beverages: Atlr.72® GRe:en Drop Coffee blends regular coffee with bean less coffee, with Solein bringing creamy texture. The dairy-free coffee is available in Singapore starting 27 October. The company plans to further expand Atlr.72® from sweet delicacies and beverages also to daily meals.

The Japanese food giant Ajinomoto's conscious brand Atlr.72® proposes a new food lifestyle that contributes to a better future for people and the planet through food, responding to consumers' growing demand for healthy and sustainable products. This October, Atlr.72® is expanding with GRe:en Drop Coffee, a rich, dairy-free ice latte that combines delicious, deep flavour with sustainable ingredients. GRe:en Drop Coffee combines regular coffee with bean less coffee produced from broken rice and chickpeas (blending ratio: coffee 70%, bean less coffee 30%), reducing the environmental impact of coffee (for ¼ reduction in CO2 emissions) without compromising its deliciousness. The dairy-free ice latte is made with oat drink and Solein, which gives the coffee rich creaminess and deep, round flavour. GRe:en Drop Coffee is available in Singapore for a limited edition one-week preview starting from October 27.

"Solar Foods and Ajinomoto started a strategic product development partnership already in 2023, and we are very excited to support them when they innovate products to consumers, answering the demand for healthier and more environmentally friendly products. The Atlr.72® products showcase Solein's versatility from replacing dairy or egg yolk to being a nutritious protein ingredient. Solein brings superior nutritional values, taste, and functionality, with minimal environmental impact", says Juan Benitez Garcia, Chief Sales Officer of Solar Foods.

Having previously developed sweet products, the brand is now expanding to beverages. Ajinomoto plans to expand Atlr.72® further into daily meals and other food categories, aiming to provide a food experience that allows people to enjoy eating while contributing to a better future for the environment around the world.

The first limited-edition products of Atlr.72®, Flowering Mooncakes and Ice Cream Sandwiches, both powered by Solein, were launched in September 2024. Earlier this year, Ajinomoto launched the Atlr.72® Flowering Ice Cream, which has received great feedback from customers. The ice cream is available in Singapore in three flavours, all powered by Solein. Ajinomoto's Solein-powered products were also available in the summer during the World Aquatics Championships - Singapore 2025.

Solein cream combines rich consistency with a protein boost

Extremely versatile, Solein can replace traditional proteins in virtually any food. It excels as a protein ingredient in health & performance nutrition products like protein shakes, drinks and snacks, but it can also be used to replace egg yolk and dairy. Mixed with vegetable oil and water - the same elements as in traditional cream - Solein turns into Solein cream, a very versatile application which can be used just like regular cream in cooking and baking and in products ranging from smoothies and ice cream to coffees. Solein cream brings rich and creamy consistency and flavour, adding a protein boost at the same time.

"The demand for non-dairy coffee creamers has increased significantly. Solein cream brings rich, indulgent consistency and deep, round flavour for coffee, adding a protein boost at the same time. We are thrilled that consumers in Singapore will get to taste GRe:en Drop Coffee and see how Solein can transform their coffee experience", Benitez-Garcia says.

Additional information:

Juan Manuel Benitez Garcia, CSO, juan.benitez-garcia@solarfoods.com, tel. +41 79 298 0539

Images for editorial use: www.solarfoods.com/media

Certified Advisor

DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ)

What is Solein?

Solein is an all-purpose protein grown with the air we breathe: The unique bioprocess takes a single microbe, one of the billion different ones found in nature, and grows it by fermenting it using air and electricity. Solein is a nutritionally rich and versatile ingredient which can replace protein virtually in any food. Solein can also be used as a fortifier to complement the nutritional profile of various foods: it can be a source of iron, fibre and B vitamins, and it can also bring different techno-functionalities into food products. Learn more at www.solein.com.

About Solar Foods

Solar Foods produces Solein®, a protein created using carbon dioxide and electricity. This innovative production method is independent of weather and climate conditions, eliminating the need for traditional agriculture. Founded in Finland in 2017, Solar Foods is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland. Learn more at www.solarfoods.com and investors.solarfoods.com.

About Ajinomoto Co., Inc.

The Ajinomoto Group will contribute to the well-being of all human beings, our society and our planet with "AminoScience" based on the corporate slogan "Eat Well, Live Well." The Ajinomoto Group has offices in 31 countries and regions, with 121 businesses operating worldwide as of 2025. In fiscal year 2024, sales totaled 1.5305 trillion yen. To learn more, visit www.ajinomoto.com.