The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 10.11.2025Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 10.11.2025Aktien1 AU000000BWP3 BWP Group2 US68235C2061 Insight Molecular Diagnostics Inc.3 CA59101B1094 Meta Platforms Inc. CDR4 CA64112T1075 Netflix Inc. CDR5 US6820951043 Omega Flex Inc.6 US05969A1051 The Bancorp Inc.7 CA90356P1053 Uber Technologies Inc.8 CA91324K1030 UnitedHealth Group Inc.9 KYG9560F1028 WeRide Inc.10 IE0004OVVKF1 Brera Holdings PLC11 SI0031110453 Salus d.d.12 CA02080M1005 Alphabet Inc. CDR13 AU0000020877 archTIS Ltd.14 CA09077K1049 Birchtree Investments Ltd.15 AU0000110702 Caspin Resources Ltd.16 AU0000278095 Iltani Resources Ltd.17 AU000000IPT4 Impact Minerals Ltd.18 JP3414700009 Seiko Group Corp.19 CA93314E1051 The Walt Disney Co CDR20 CA9226413032 Venerable Ventures Ltd.21 PTTBI0AM0006 Atrium BIRE, SIGI, S.A.22 DE000A40ZVK3 Accentro Real Estate AGAnleihen1 US12505BAL45 CBRE Services Inc.2 US29364GAS21 Entergy Corp.3 US29364GAR48 Entergy Corp.4 US29390XAG97 Equinix Europe 2 Financing Co. LLC5 US45865VAC46 Intercontinental Exchange Inc.6 US45865VAA89 Intercontinental Exchange Inc.7 XS3176273780 Nextera Energy Capital Holdings Inc.8 US731068AB89 Polaris Inc.9 US577081BG67 Mattel Inc.10 XS3176173568 Nextera Energy Capital Holdings Inc.11 USG84228HA94 Standard Chartered PLC12 XS3224606197 AXA Logistics Europe Master S.C.A.13 USY5325QAH57 China, People's Republic of14 USY5325QAJ14 China, People's Republic of15 XS3212017845 Foxconn Singapore Pte Ltd.16 US431282AV41 Highwoods Realty L.P.17 USH42097FM47 UBS Group AG18 USH42097FN20 UBS Group AG