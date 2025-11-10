Anzeige
Montag, 10.11.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Glencore schließt wohl größte Kupferhütte - Kupferpreis vor Rallye? Neuer Explorer im Fokus!
WKN: A0LFE4 | ISIN: AU000000IPT4 | Ticker-Symbol: IUB
Frankfurt
10.11.25 | 08:15
0,002 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
AUSTRALIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
IMPACT MINERALS LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IMPACT MINERALS LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
ARCHTIS
ARCHTIS LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ACCENTRO REAL ESTATE AG--
ARCHTIS LIMITED0,0430,00 %
ATRIUM BIRE SIGI SA--
BIRCHTREE INVESTMENTS LTD0,0230,00 %
BRERA HOLDINGS PLC6,805+2,19 %
BWP GROUP2,1360,00 %
CASPIN RESOURCES LIMITED0,0630,00 %
ILTANI RESOURCES LIMITED0,2130,00 %
IMPACT MINERALS LIMITED0,0020,00 %
INSIGHT MOLECULAR DIAGNOSTICS INC6,2800,00 %
OMEGA FLEX INC27,060-2,10 %
SALUS LJUBLJANA DD47,6000,00 %
SEIKO GROUP CORPORATION--
THE BANCORP INC62,240,00 %
VENERABLE VENTURES LTD0,2580,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.