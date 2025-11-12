Anzeige
Mittwoch, 12.11.2025
WKN: A2PQ7G | ISIN: SE0012853455 | Ticker-Symbol: 6EQ
Tradegate
12.11.25 | 08:00
31,050 Euro
+0,29 % +0,090
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
OMX Stockholm 30
1-Jahres-Chart
EQT AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EQT AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
30,90030,98009:02
0,0000,00008:55
PR Newswire
12.11.2025 08:36 Uhr
128 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

EQT agrees to sale of shares in Azelis Group NV

  • c. 44 million shares in Azelis agreed to be sold

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Akita I S. à r. L., an entity indirectly controlled by an affiliate of the funds called EQT VIII ("EQT") is pleased to announce it has signed a definitive agreement to sell c. 44 million shares in Azelis Group NV (EBR: AZE) (the "Company") to JNE Partners, First Pacific Advisors, LP's managed funds and accounts, and Temasek, all existing shareholders of the Company, and others.

Following the Sale, EQT will hold a c.10% ownership stake in the Company and the remaining stake is subject to customary lock-up terms for 90 days. The Sale is due to complete on Wednesday 12th November, 2025.

Contact
EQT Press Office, press@eqtpartners.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com.

https://news.cision.com/eqt/r/eqt-agrees-to-sale-of-shares-in-azelis-group-nv,c4265629

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/87/4265629/3777637.pdf

Press release_ EQT agrees to sale of shares in Azelis Group NV

https://news.cision.com/eqt/i/azelis,c3486553

Azelis

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/eqt-agrees-to-sale-of-shares-in-azelis-group-nv-302612731.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.