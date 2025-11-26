Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 26, 2025) - Antimony Resources Corp. (CSE: ATMY) (OTCQB: ATMYF) (FSE: K8J0) (the "Company" or "ATMY") announces a private placement financing (the "Offering") of up to 22,250,000 Units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of CAN$0.45 per Unit for gross proceeds to the Company of up to CAN$10,012,500. Each Unit will consist of one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a "Common Share") and one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share at an exercise price of CAN$0.75 for a period of 24 months from the issuance thereof. The net proceeds received from the Offering will be used by the Company for exploration and development activities and general working capital.

The Company has retained Dominari Securities LLC. and Revere Securities LLC. as joint placement agents for the financing. The Company will pay placement agents 8% in cash and 8% in broker warrants. The broker warrants will have the same terms as the warrants issued to the investors.

About Dominari Securities LLC.

Based in New York, Dominari Securities LLC. is a dynamic, forward-thinking financial services company that seeks to create wealth for all stakeholders by capitalizing on emerging trends in the financial services sector and identifying early-stage future opportunities that are expected to generate a high rate of return for investors. Dominari Securities LLC, a Member of FINRA, MSRB and SIPC. www.dominarisecurities.com

About Revere Securities LLC.

Established in 1983, Revere Securities has built a reputation for trusted guidance, disciplined execution, and enduring client relationships. From their offices in New York, Boca Raton, and Boston, they serve corporations, institutional investors, and high-net-worth individuals with a focus on long-term value creation. Their professionals have advised on and executed billions of dollars in transactions, leveraging deep market insight and extensive industry relationships to help clients achieve their strategic and financial objectives. www.reveresecurities.com

About Antimony Resources Corp. (CSE: ATMY) (OTCQB: ATMYF) (FSE: K8J0)

Antimony Resources Corp. is a exploration and development company focused exclusively on Antimony. The Company's management team possesses extensive experience in financing, exploration, development and mining. The Company is focused on becoming a significant North American producer of antimony.

The Company is developing the Bald Hill Antimony Project located in New Brunswick, Canada.

Bald Hill Antimony Project Highlights

Bald Hill is a well-known, high-grade antimony deposit in southern New Brunswick

Excellent infrastructure including roads, power and a deep sea port 45 Klms away.

Past and current work including drilling has outlined an antimony deposit over 700 m. long as part of a much longer zone of breccia.

Widths of mineralization average 3 to 4 meters and average grades range between 3% to 4% antimony.

2025 NI-43-101 Technical Report: Potential quantity and grade of the drilled area, which is the target of our exploration, is in the 2.700,000 tonne range grading 3.0% to 4.0% Sb (~81,000 to 108,000 tonnes contained antimony) 1 .

. Potential to expand based on additional known targets.

NATIONAL INSTRUMENT 43-101 TECHNICAL REPORT: BALD HILL ANTIMONY PROJECT SOUTHERN NEW BRUNSWICK, CANADA NTS 21G/09 Prepared for Antimony Resources October 28, 2025. Prepared By John Langton, M.Sc., P. GEO., - JPL GeoServices, Fredericton, New Brunswick, Canada.

The technical contents of this news release were reviewed and approved by Jim Atkinson, MSc., P. Geo., who is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

