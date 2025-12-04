

WESTON (dpa-AFX) - Eisai Co., Ltd. and Biogen Inc. announced new findings on the continued and expanding benefit of LEQEMBI (lecanemab-irmb) maintenance treatment in early Alzheimer's disease at the 18th Clinical Trials on Alzheimer's Disease (CTAD) Conference.



Long-term treatment with LEQEMBI suggests the potential to delay disease progression from Mild Cognitive Impairment (MCI) to moderate Alzheimer's disease by up to 8.3 years in patients with low amyloid levels who began therapy at an early stage.



New safety and efficacy data were also presented at a scientific symposium focused on the subcutaneous formulation (SC-AI) of LEQEMBI. This formulation was approved in the United States in August 2025 for maintenance treatment, while a rolling supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for initiation treatment was completed in November 2025. Eisai has also submitted an application for approval of the subcutaneous injectable formulation in Japan in November 2025.



