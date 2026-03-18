AI-powered autonomous research agents to be deployed in support of PEX010 clinical development strategy, leveraging Kala Bio's purpose-built agentic AI platform for the biotechnology industry

Toronto, Ontario and Arlington, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - March 18, 2026) - Red Light Holland Corp. (CSE: TRIP) (FSE: 4YX) (OTCQB: TRUFF) ("Red Light" or the "Company") and Kala Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: KALA) ("Kala Bio") today announced that Red Light has engaged Kala Bio's Researgency.ai agentic artificial intelligence platform to support the clinical development strategy for PEX010, the patented botanical psilocybin drug candidate originated by Filament Health Corp. ("Filament"). The engagement will deploy Kala Bio's purpose-built AI research agents to assist in clinical planning, protocol optimization and scenario modeling as Red Light advances PEX010 through its regulated drug development program.

Red Light recently announced a definitive arrangement agreement to acquire Filament's business, including its portfolio of 76 issued patents across 15 patent families, representing one of the largest intellectual property portfolios in botanical psilocybin drug development, as well as its lead drug candidate, PEX010.

Strategic Rationale

The engagement of the Researgency.ai platform represents a key element of Red Light's strategy to integrate advanced AI-driven research capabilities as it looks to expand Filament's regulated psychedelic drug development platform. By deploying Kala Bio's purpose-built AI agents, Red Light also intends to accelerate and enhance research planning, scenario simulation, and protocol optimization processes associated with advancing PEX010 through Filament's clinical development pipeline.

PEX010 is Filament's patented botanical psilocybin drug candidate and is currently supplied to more than 70 clinical research sites worldwide, making it one of the most widely studied botanical psilocybin drug candidates in regulated clinical research. PEX010 is being studied across multiple indications, including alcohol use disorder, methamphetamine use disorder, treatment-resistant depression, cancer-related anxiety and depression, and cannabis use disorder, at leading research institutions including Johns Hopkins University and Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, among others.

The drug candidate has received both Health Canada and U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorization for clinical trials and has demonstrated positive Phase 2 clinical data in alcohol use disorder.

Researgency.ai is an agentic AI platform developed by Younet.ai with an exclusive worldwide distribution/development license owned by Kala Bio, designed to deploy secure, on-premises AI agents purpose-built for biotechnology and pharmaceutical R&D workflows. The platform enables autonomous research loops capable of generating, simulating, and optimizing study scenarios at scale, compressing timelines and expanding the number of viable options considered before execution. The approach mirrors a broader industry shift toward purpose-built AI infrastructure for drug development.

Management Commentary

"As we move to integrate Filament's exceptional clinical assets and intellectual property, engaging Kala Bio's Researgency.ai platform is a natural next step in building a best-in-class psychedelic drug development operation," said Todd Shapiro, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Red Light Holland. "PEX010 is already one of the most widely studied botanical psilocybin drug candidates in the world. By applying autonomous AI-driven research capabilities to our clinical development planning, we believe we can accelerate timelines, strengthen study designs, and make smarter, faster decisions across PEX010's extensive clinical program."

"Filament's focus from the beginning has been to build a strong scientific and intellectual property foundation for botanical psilocybin drug development," said Ben Lightburn, Chief Executive Officer of Filament Health Corp. "With PEX010 already supporting a growing body of global clinical research, the application of advanced analytical tools such as Kala Bio's Researgency.ai platform has the potential to further strengthen how clinical development strategies are evaluated as the program continues to evolve."

"Red Light's decision to deploy Researgency.ai in support of PEX010 underscores exactly the kind of high-value, data-intensive challenge our platform was built to address," said Avi Minkowitz, Chief Executive Officer of Kala Bio. "Psychedelic drug development is a complex, rapidly evolving field where the ability to quickly simulate and evaluate clinical scenarios can make a meaningful difference. We are excited to work with the Red Light team as they advance one of the leading botanical psilocybin programs in the world."

The Company further announces that it has engaged Solidaire Investments Inc. ("Solidaire"), a Calgary, Alberta-based merchant bank, to provide capital markets advisory and investor relations consulting services. The agreement is effective immediately for a one-month term, during which the Company will pay Solidaire a fee of $20,000. Solidaire is principally owned and operated by Mohamed Elsaghir, a shareholder of the Company.

About PEX010

PEX010 is a patented botanical psilocybin drug candidate developed by Filament Health Corp. PEX010 is formulated as a capsule for oral administration and is protected by Filament's portfolio of 76 issued patents across 15 patent families covering natural psilocybin extraction, purification, standardization, stabilization, and alternative delivery formulations. PEX010 is currently supplied to more than 70 clinical research sites worldwide and is being studied in multiple Health Canada and FDA-authorized clinical trials across a range of mental health indications.

About Red Light Holland

Red Light Holland Corp. (CSE: TRIP) (FSE: 4YX) (OTCQB: TRUFF) is a Toronto-based company advancing a focused strategy within the legal psychedelic sector, centered on voluntary data collection and R&D initiatives designed to expand naturally occurring drug development and understanding of psilocybin use and consumer experiences. The Company operates commercial activities across Europe and North America, including psilocybin truffle sales in the Netherlands' legal market and mushroom home grow kits offered through B2B and DTC channels, in compliance with applicable laws. Red Light has entered into a definitive arrangement agreement to acquire Filament Health Corp., which is expected to expand the Company's drug development platform with GMP manufacturing capabilities, comprehensive Health Canada licensing, FDA-authorized clinical programs, and a portfolio of 76 issued patents. For more information, visit www.RedLight.co.

About Filament Health:

Filament Health is a clinical-stage natural psychedelic drug development company. Filament believes that safe, standardized, naturally-derived psychedelic medicines can improve the lives of many, and its mission is to see them in the hands of everyone who needs them as soon as possible. Filament's platform of proprietary intellectual property enables the discovery, development, and delivery of natural psychedelic medicines for clinical development. Filament is paving the way with the first-ever natural psychedelic drug candidates.

About Researgency.ai

Researgency.ai is an agentic AI platform developed by Kala Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: KALA) in collaboration with Younet.ai, designed to bring autonomous research-agent workflows to biotechnology R&D planning. The platform deploys purpose-built AI agents that can simulate scenarios, optimize protocols, and support evidence-driven decisions in a secure, on-premises environment built for pharmaceutical-grade compliance. For more information, visit www.Researgency.ai.

About Kala Bio, Inc.

Kala Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: KALA) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company building a dedicated, on-premises AI infrastructure platform for the biotechnology industry. The Company's dual strategy combines a proprietary biologics pipeline, including its mesenchymal stem cell secretome (MSC-S) platform and FDA Orphan Drug and Fast Track designated product candidates, with a scalable AI platform-as-a-service business designed to deploy secure, purpose-built AI systems directly within biotech and pharmaceutical client environments. Through its exclusive worldwide license for the Researgency AI research platform from Younet, Kala intends to serve as the dedicated AI infrastructure partner for the biotechnology industry. For more information, visit www.kalarx.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation, including statements regarding the expected benefits and applications of the Researgency.ai platform in connection with PEX010 and Red Light's drug development programs; the anticipated impact of AI-driven research tools on clinical development timelines and decision-making; the expected completion of Red Light's acquisition of Filament; and the future development and commercialization of PEX010. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including, among others: the ability to develop, deploy, and integrate new AI technologies; the performance and reliability of AI models and simulations; data availability and quality; cybersecurity and privacy considerations; the regulatory environment for psychedelic substances and AI-driven tools in Canada, the United States, and internationally; the ability to complete the acquisition of Filament on the anticipated terms and timeline; the ability to realize the anticipated benefits of the Filament transaction; the ability to retain key personnel; risks inherent in clinical drug development; and other risks described in Red Light's and Kala Bio's respective public filings. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Neither Red Light nor Kala Bio undertakes any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release, except as required by law.

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Source: Red Light Holland Corp.