Vancouver, British Columbia and Melbourne, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 20, 2026) - Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Ltd (TSX: SXGC) (ASX: SX2) (OTCQX: SXGCF) (FSE: MV3) ("SXGC", "SX2" or the "Company") announces that the common shares of the Company have been added to the VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF ("GDXJ") and the FTSE Canada All Cap Index, effective at market close on March 20, 2026 pursuant to their quarterly rebalances.

The GDXJ is a globally recognised exchange traded fund with approximately US$9 billion in net assets that tracks small- and mid-capitalisation companies primarily involved in gold and silver mining and development. The FTSE Canada All Cap Index is a market-capitalization weighted index representing the performance of Canadian large, mid and small cap stocks.

Inclusion in these indices is expected to increase the Company's visibility to a broader range of institutional and retail investors and may enhance the liquidity of the Company's shares across all listed exchanges.

Michael Hudson, President & CEO, states: "Inclusion in both the GDXJ and FTSE Canada All Cap Index is a significant milestone for Southern Cross Gold and a testament to the exceptional work of our team in advancing the Sunday Creek Gold-Antimony Project.

"The GDXJ is the world's most widely held junior gold miner ETF with approximately US$9 billion in net assets. As a constituent, every dollar that flows into the fund automatically allocates a portion to SXGC shares - creating a structural, recurring bid that compounds with each new subscription into the ETF.

"Inclusion puts Southern Cross Gold on the screen of every institutional gold fund manager, sell-side analyst and quantitative strategy that benchmarks against GDXJ. It is a credibility threshold that places the Company alongside the world's leading junior gold miners. Improved liquidity and tighter bid-ask spreads also make SXGC accessible to larger funds with minimum liquidity requirements - funds that previously could not take a position even if they wanted to.

"These additions will broaden our shareholder base at a time when Sunday Creek's strategic value - as one of the Western world's most significant gold-antimony discoveries - has never been more relevant. With antimony now a critical mineral for defence and energy storage applications, and China restricting exports, Sunday Creek is uniquely positioned as a future source of Western-aligned supply."

About the GDXJ

The MVIS Global Junior Gold Miners Index is a modified market capitalisation-weighted index that tracks the performance of the most liquid small-cap companies in the global gold and silver mining industries. To be eligible, companies must generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold or silver mining, or hold mining mineral resources where at least 50% are from gold or silver. The index is reviewed semi-annually in March and September, with quarterly rebalances. The VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ) seeks to replicate the performance of the index. For more information, visit www.marketvector.com and www.vaneck.com.

About the FTSE Canada All Cap Index

The FTSE Canada All Cap Index is part of a range of indexes designed to help Canadian investors benchmark their investments. It is a market-capitalization weighted index representing the performance of Canadian large, mid and small cap stocks. The index is part of the FTSE Global Equity Index Series (GEIS), which covers 98% of the world's investable market capitalization. For more information, visit https://www.lseg.com/en/ftse-russell/indices/equity-indices.

Important Cautionary Note

Investors should be aware that the inclusion of the Company in the GDXJ and the FTSE Canada All Cap Index does not indicate that additional exchange traded funds, indices or mutual funds will add the Company in the future. The Company has no discretion over future index rebalancings or the level of exposure any index or ETF will have to the Company's shares, and any impacts to trading volumes as a result of such future rebalancings. Furthermore, the Company's inclusion in these indices neither ensures higher trading volumes nor precludes lower trading volumes, either of which may adversely impact the price of the Company's shares in the future.

About Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Ltd.

Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Ltd. (TSX: SXGC) (ASX: SX2) (OTCQX: SXGCF) is defining a leading gold-antimony project at the Sunday Creek Gold-Antimony Project, located 60 km north of Melbourne. Sunday Creek is a significant gold and antimony drill discovery in a Tier 1 location, with high-grade drill results including 81 composite intersections exceeding 100 g/t Au from 114.8 km of drilling. The mineralization follows a "Golden Ladder" structure over 12 km of strike length, with structures tested from surface to 1,100 m depth.

Sunday Creek's strategic value is enhanced by its dual-metal profile. The Company has a critical mineral the Western world needs. This has gained increased significance following China's export restrictions on antimony, a critical metal for defence and semiconductor applications. Southern Cross' inclusion in the US Defense Industrial Base Consortium (DIBC) and Australia's AUKUS-related legislative changes position it as a potential key Western antimony supplier.

Technical fundamentals further strengthen the investment case, with preliminary metallurgical work showing non-refractory mineralization suitable for conventional processing and gold recoveries of 93% to 98% through gravity and flotation.

With a strong cash position, 1,392 Ha of strategic freehold land ownership, and a large 200 km drill program planned through Q1 2027, SXGC is well-positioned to advance this globally significant gold-antimony discovery in a tier-one jurisdiction, delivering milestone by milestone.

- Ends -

For ASX Compliance: This announcement has been approved for release by the Board of Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Ltd.

Qualified/Competent Person

The technical information in this news release, including the information that relates to exploration results at Sunday Creek was prepared under the supervision of, or has been prepared, reviewed, verified and approved by Michael Hudson, President, CEO and Managing Director of SXGC, a qualified person as defined by the NI 43-101 and a Competent Person who is a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy, Mr. Hudson has sufficient experience relevant to the style of mineralization and type of deposit under consideration, and to the activities undertaken, to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the Joint Ore Reserves Committee (JORC) Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves. Mr. Hudson consents to the inclusion in the announcement of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this news release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions and accordingly, actual results and future events could differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. You are hence cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of present or historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include words or expressions such as "proposed", "will", "subject to", "near future", "in the event", "would", "expect", "prepared to" and other similar words or expressions. Factors that could cause future results or events to differ materially from current expectations expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements include but are not limited to: The Company's inclusion in the GDXJ and the FTSE Canada All Cap Index becoming effective at close of market on March 20, 2026 (if at all), the anticipated benefits (if any) of the inclusion in the GDXJ and the FTSE Canada All Cap Index resulting in enhanced market visibility, trading liquidity and broader investor access, the inclusion being an indicator of progress or milestones achieved to date, the potential quantity and grade of the Sunday Creek Exploration Target which is preliminary in nature, as there has been insufficient exploration to estimate a mineral resource and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the estimation of a mineral resource, general business, economic, competitive, political, social uncertainties, the state of capital markets, unforeseen events, developments or factors causing any of the expectations, assumptions and other factors ultimately being accurate or irrelevant; and other risks described in the Company's documents filed with Canadian and Australian (under code SX2) securities regulatory authorities. You can find further information with respect to these and other risks in filings made by the Company with the securities regulatory authorities in Canada and Australia (under code SX2), as applicable, and available in Canada under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca or in Australia under code SX2 at www.asx.com. Documents are also available at www.southerncrossgold.com. The assumptions used in the preparation of this news release, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove imprecise. Therefore, readers should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, expect as required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/289289

Source: Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Ltd.