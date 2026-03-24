Das Instrument 93Z ATMARINOMED6 MARINOMED BIOTECH AG INH. EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 24.03.2026

The instrument 93Z ATMARINOMED6 MARINOMED BIOTECH AG INH. EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 24.03.2026



Das Instrument S2Q DK0061140407 DANISH AEROSPACE DK-,1 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 24.03.2026

The instrument S2Q DK0061140407 DANISH AEROSPACE DK-,1 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 24.03.2026



Das Instrument 87O MU0461N00015 LIGHTHOUSE PROPERTIES EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 24.03.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 25.03.2026

The instrument 87O MU0461N00015 LIGHTHOUSE PROPERTIES EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 24.03.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 25.03.2026



Das Instrument V0R SE0010102095 BIBBINSTRUMENTS AB EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 24.03.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 25.03.2026

The instrument V0R SE0010102095 BIBBINSTRUMENTS AB EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 24.03.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 25.03.2026



Das Instrument FAI0 FI4000567029 FINNAIR OYJ EO 85,- EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 24.03.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 25.03.2026

The instrument FAI0 FI4000567029 FINNAIR OYJ EO 85,- EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 24.03.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 25.03.2026





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