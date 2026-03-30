W5 Solutions AB: W5 Solutions Receives Previously Communicated Order Worth SEK 126 m from KNDS for Simulator Cabins

W5 Solutions' business area Power has received an order from the German defence group KNDS for the development and production of simulator cabins for the Swedish Leopard 2 main battle tank. The order value amounts to SEK 126 million, with deliveries scheduled between 2026 and 2028. The end customer for this order is the Swedish Armed Forces. This order corresponds to one of the opportunities previously communicated in the press release on 12 March 2026 regarding two orders under negotiation with a combined indicative value of approximately SEK 274 million.

"We are very pleased to once again be entrusted by KNDS through our collaboration on an international defence project. The order confirms our expertise in the development of simulator cabins," says Evelina Hedskog, President and CEO of W5 Solutions.



"We have been working together successfully on various projects for many years. I am delighted that we can once again draw on W5's expertise as part of our Leopard 2 A8 contract for the Swedish Army", says Mathias Nöhl, KNDS Executive Vice President Digitilization.

About W5 Solutions

W5 Solutions' vision is to become the leading global provider of sustainable defence technology. The company develops and delivers cutting-edge solutions that strengthen both its own forces and those of its allies. Their solutions in Integration, Training and Power are designed with a focus on sustainability and innovation, making them a reliable partner for defence and security agencies worldwide.

Founded in 2018, with a heritage dating back to 1940, W5 Solutions is headquartered in Stockholm.

Learn more at www.w5solutions.com.

The company is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm. The Company's Certified Adviser is DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB.

About KNDS

KNDS is a European land defense systems leader with more than 11,00000 employees, 2024 turnover of 3.8-billion-euro, order backlog of around 23.5 billion euro and order intake of 11.2 billion euro in 2024. As prime contractor and lead system integrator KNDS develop, deliver and sustain state of the art manned and unmanned 'system-of-systems', complete mission solutions and its main systems and sub-platforms, including the related ammunitions and services. Its product portfolio encompass main battle tanks, armored vehicles, artillery systems, weapons systems, ammunition, robotics, military bridges, customer services, battle management systems, training solutions, protection solutions and a wide range of equipment.



The alliance between Krauss-Maffei Wegmann (now KNDS Deutschland) and Nexter (now KNDS France) has been a step forward in the consolidation of the land defense systems industry in Europe. It positions KNDS as a key contributor to European sovereignty, offering European and NATO customers the opportunity of increased standardization and interoperability for their defense equipment, with a dependable and resilient European industrial base. KNDS is the trusted partner of 24 armed forces in Europe and 19 in the rest of the world.



KNDS headquarters are based in Amsterdam.



For more information, please visit: www.knds.com

For further information, please contact:

Evelina Hedskog, President and CEO, W5 Solutions



Tel: +46 (0)8 650 08 88

E-mail: ir@w5solutions.com

Image Attachments

KNDS LEOPARD 2 A8

Close up - KNDS LEOPARD 2 A8