Cibus Nordic Real Estate AB: Report from the Annual General Meeting of Cibus Nordic Real Estate AB (publ) on 15 April 2026

Cibus Nordic Real Estate AB (publ) held its annual general meeting on Wednesday 15 April 2026.

The main resolutions passed at the meeting were as follows. More detailed information about the contents of the resolutions may be obtained from the complete notice of the annual general meeting and the complete proposals, which are available on the company's website.

Adoption of balance sheets and profit and loss accounts

The meeting resolved to adopt the profit and loss account and balance sheet, as well as the consolidated profit and loss account and consolidated balance sheet for the financial year 2025.

Dividend

The meeting resolved to allocate the profit for the year in accordance with the adopted balance sheet in accordance with the board of directors' proposal. The meeting resolved in accordance with the board of directors' proposal regarding the record dates for dividends. Thus, it was resolved on the dividend and record dates as follows:

The meeting resolved on a dividend for the financial year 2025 of EUR 0.90 per share. It was resolved that the payment of the dividend shall be made monthly, with twelve instalments, throughout the year. The first instalment was resolved to be EUR 0.07 per share, the second EUR 0.07 per share, the third EUR 0.08 per share, the fourth EUR 0.07 per share, the fifth EUR 0.07 per share, the sixth EUR 0.08 per share, the seventh EUR 0.07 per share, the eighth EUR 0.08 per share, the ninth EUR 0.08 per share, the tenth EUR 0.07 per share, the eleventh EUR 0.08 per share and EUR 0.08 per share at the twelfth instalment.

The meeting resolved that the record dates for payment of the dividend shall be 24 April 2026, 27 May 2026, 1 July 2026, 27 July 2026, 27 August 2026, 1 October 2026, 27 October 2026, 26 November 2026, 4 January 2027, 27 January 2027, 24 February 2027 and 1 April 2027. The expected dates of payment will therefore be 4 May 2026, 3 June 2026, 8 July 2026, 3 August 2026, 3 September 2026, 8 October 2026, 3 November 2026, 3 December 2026, 12 January 2027, 3 February 2027, 3 March 2027 and 8 April 2027.

The first payment of dividends on the shares that may be issued on the basis of the authorization for issuances of shares, warrants and/or convertibles (see below under "Authorizations") will take place after the first record date after the issue of new shares has been registered with the Swedish Companies Registration Office and been recorded in the share register maintained by Euroclear Sweden AB. As a result, the total dividend (assuming that the proposed authorization is fully utilized, and the shares are entered in the share register before the record date for the dividend on the first date of payment above) may amount to a maximum of, in total, EUR 81,265,185. Based on the number of shares as of the date of the annual general meeting, the dividends resolved on amount to approximately EUR 73,877,441.

Discharge from liability

The meeting discharged those who have held the positions as directors and CEO from liability towards the company for the financial year 2025.

Board of directors, auditors and fees

The meeting resolved, in accordance with the nomination committee's proposal, to re-elect the directors Stefan Gattberg, Patrick Gylling, Elisabeth Norman and Victoria Skoglund, and to new elect Louise Richnau and Stefan Dahlbo. The meeting resolved to re-elect Stefan Gattberg as chair of the board.

The meeting resolved, in accordance with the nomination committee's proposal, to appoint the registered accounting firm Öhrlings PricewaterhouseCoopers AB as auditor.

The meeting resolved, in accordance with the nomination committee's proposal, that the fees to the directors shall amount to EUR 241,500, distributed with EUR 69,000 to the chair of the board and EUR 34,500 per board member. No remuneration shall be paid for committee work.

The meeting resolved, in accordance with the nomination committee's proposal, that fees would be paid to the auditor in accordance with approved invoices.

Resolution on approval of remuneration report

The meeting resolved, in accordance with the board's proposal, to approve the board's report on remuneration.

Amendment of the articles of association

The meeting resolved, in accordance with the board's proposal, to amend the company's articles of association concerning the company's corporate name. Through this resolution, the corporate name is changed to Cibus Real Estate AB (publ).

Authorizations

The meeting resolved, in accordance with the board's proposal, to authorize the board of directors to, on one or several occasions, during the period until the next annual general meeting, decide on new issues of shares, warrants and/or convertibles, with or without deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights.

The meeting resolved, in accordance with the board's revised proposal, to authorize the board of directors to, on one or several occasions for the period until the next annual general meeting, acquire own shares in the company so that, as a maximum, the company's holding following the acquisition does not exceed ten percent of all the shares in the company at any given time. Furthermore, the meeting resolved, in accordance with the board's revised proposal, to authorize the board of directors to, on one or several occasions for the period until the next annual general meeting, transfer own shares. The number of shares to be transferred may not exceed the total number of shares held by the company at any time.

The board's revised proposal entails a clarification that transfers of own shares on Nasdaq Stockholm shall be made at a price per share within the prevailing price interval, meaning the interval between the highest current purchase bid and the lowest current selling price as published continuously by Nasdaq Stockholm, and that acquisitions may not be made at a price lower than the minimum price at which an independent acquisition could be made.

Warrant plans

The meeting resolved, in accordance with the board's proposal, to adopt a long-term incentive plan targeted to employees in Belgium. The warrant plan is based on warrants and follows the same structure as the company's previous incentive plan targeted to employees in Belgium. The meeting further resolved on an issue of warrants directed to the participants of the Belgian plan. Upon full subscription and full exercise of the warrants, a total of 150,000 new shares may be issued, corresponding to an increase in the share capital of EUR 1,500. The board's proposal to resolve on a long-term incentive plan targeted to employees in the Nordics was not approved by the meeting with the required majority. The board is evaluating possible alternatives together with management to enable an incentive plan also for employees in the Nordic countries.

For further information, please contact

Stina Lindh Hök, CEO

stina.lindhhok@cibusrealestate.com +46 (0)8 12 439 100

Pia-Lena Olofsson, CFO

pia-lena.olofsson@cibusrealestate.com +46 (0)8 12 439 100

About Cibus Nordic Real Estate

Cibus is a real estate company listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap. The company's business idea is to acquire, develop and manage high-quality properties in Europe with grocery retail chains as anchor tenants. The company currently owns more than 670 properties in Europe. The largest tenants are Kesko, Tokmanni, Coop, S Group, Rema 1000, Salling, Lidl, Dagrofa and Carrefour.