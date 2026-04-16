Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 16, 2026) - Market One ("Market One"), a marketing agency for public companies, shares editorial and video features on emerging growth stories across the resource, energy, and technology sectors.
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Stardust Solar Energy Inc.: A Company Servicing Global Energy Markets
Stardust Solar Energy Inc. (TSXV: SUN) (OTCQB: SUNXF) (FSE: 6330) (the "Company" or "Stardust Solar") reviewed its global expansion strategy, including growth of its franchise royalty network to 106 active territories, improvement of companywide gross margins in 2025, and advancement of a 30-megawatt utility-scale solar project in Zambia under a 20-year government-backed power purchase agreement.
The article examines Stardust Solar's three-pillar recurring revenue model, comprising franchise royalties, certified solar training, and utility-scale power development, against the backdrop of accelerating global solar adoption driven by electrification demand and rising power consumption.
To read the full article, please visit Benzinga at:
https://www.benzinga.com/partner/equities/26/04/51855851/stardust-solar-builds-toward-profitability-as-its-global-franchise-royalty-network-expands
About Stardust Solar Energy Inc.
Stardust Solar Energy Inc. (TSXV: SUN) (OTCQB: SUNXF) (FSE: 6330) is a globally expanding renewable energy company supporting the installation, development, training, and deployment of residential, commercial, and utility-scale solar solutions across international markets. The Company operates a diversified solar royalty platform generating recurring revenue through franchise installation operations, accredited training and development licenses and subscriptions, and technology-driven innovation initiatives. Through formal engagement with governments, utilities, and commercial stakeholders, the Company is scaling renewable energy capacity worldwide.To learn more about Stardust Solar, visit its website. For the latest updates, follow Stardust Solar online: Facebook, X, LinkedIn, Instagram, and YouTube.
Contact: Erica Bearss investors@stardustsolar.com or +1 (888)-620-6733
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Source: Market One Media Group Inc.