Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 16, 2026) - Market One ("Market One"), a marketing agency for public companies, shares editorial and video features on emerging growth stories across the resource, energy, and technology sectors.

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Stardust Solar Energy Inc.: A Company Servicing Global Energy Markets

Stardust Solar Energy Inc. (TSXV: SUN) (OTCQB: SUNXF) (FSE: 6330) (the "Company" or "Stardust Solar") reviewed its global expansion strategy, including growth of its franchise royalty network to 106 active territories, improvement of companywide gross margins in 2025, and advancement of a 30-megawatt utility-scale solar project in Zambia under a 20-year government-backed power purchase agreement.

The article examines Stardust Solar's three-pillar recurring revenue model, comprising franchise royalties, certified solar training, and utility-scale power development, against the backdrop of accelerating global solar adoption driven by electrification demand and rising power consumption.

To read the full article, please visit Benzinga at:

https://www.benzinga.com/partner/equities/26/04/51855851/stardust-solar-builds-toward-profitability-as-its-global-franchise-royalty-network-expands

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/292980

Source: Market One Media Group Inc.