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Bohrtreffer, Infrastruktur, Finanzierung: Beginnt hier der Weg zur Produktion?
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WKN: 879404 | ISIN: CH0003390066 | Ticker-Symbol: MH4N
München
16.04.26 | 09:15
18,740 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MIKRON HOLDING AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MIKRON HOLDING AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
18,75019,45008:11
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ADECCO
ADECCO GROUP AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ADECCO GROUP AG21,1600,00 %
ANAPTYSBIO INC57,76+1,65 %
FINE FOODS & PHARMACEUTICALS NTM SPA8,7000,00 %
GRIEG SEAFOOD ASA6,525-0,38 %
INSIGNIA FINANCIAL LTD2,860+0,70 %
LIFE & BANC SPLIT CORP8,3500,00 %
LIFE SCIENCE REIT PLC0,4280,00 %
MIKRON HOLDING AG18,7400,00 %
PEXIP HOLDING ASA6,110+0,49 %
SF URBAN PROPERTIES AG112,000,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.