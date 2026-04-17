Das Instrument PCFG IE00B8JG1787 WITR MU.AS.I.SILV.ETP2062 ETC wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 17.04.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 20.04.2026The instrument PCFG IE00B8JG1787 WITR MU.AS.I.SILV.ETP2062 ETC is traded cum capital adjustment on 17.04.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 20.04.2026Das Instrument GR8 NO0010365521 GRIEG SEAFOOD ASA NK 4 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 17.04.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 20.04.2026The instrument GR8 NO0010365521 GRIEG SEAFOOD ASA NK 4 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 17.04.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 20.04.2026Das Instrument PCFC IE00B8JF9153 WITR MU.AS.I.ESTX ETP2062 ETN wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 17.04.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 20.04.2026The instrument PCFC IE00B8JF9153 WITR MU.AS.I.ESTX ETP2062 ETN is traded cum capital adjustment on 17.04.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 20.04.2026Das Instrument 3BFS IE00BLRPRK35 WITR MU.AS.I.BRC ETP 2062 ETC wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 17.04.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 20.04.2026The instrument 3BFS IE00BLRPRK35 WITR MU.AS.I.BRC ETP 2062 ETC is traded cum capital adjustment on 17.04.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 20.04.2026Das Instrument 3DES IE00B8GKPP93 WITR MU.AS.I.LEVD.ETP2062 ETN wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 17.04.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 20.04.2026The instrument 3DES IE00B8GKPP93 WITR MU.AS.I.LEVD.ETP2062 ETN is traded cum capital adjustment on 17.04.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 20.04.2026Das Instrument AN6 US0327241065 ANAPTYSBIO INC. DL-,001 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 17.04.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 20.04.2026The instrument AN6 US0327241065 ANAPTYSBIO INC. DL-,001 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 17.04.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 20.04.2026Das Instrument ADI1 CH0012138605 ADECCO GROUP AG N. SF 0,1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 17.04.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 20.04.2026The instrument ADI1 CH0012138605 ADECCO GROUP AG N. SF 0,1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 17.04.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 20.04.2026Das Instrument IOH AU000000IFL2 INSIGNIA FINANCIAL LTD. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 17.04.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 20.04.2026The instrument IOH AU000000IFL2 INSIGNIA FINANCIAL LTD. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 17.04.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 20.04.2026Das Instrument 1Z9 CH0032816131 SF URBAN PROPERTIES AG EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 17.04.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 20.04.2026The instrument 1Z9 CH0032816131 SF URBAN PROPERTIES AG EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 17.04.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 20.04.2026Das Instrument JL6 GB00BP5X4Q29 LIFE SCI.REIT PLC LS -,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 17.04.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 20.04.2026The instrument JL6 GB00BP5X4Q29 LIFE SCI.REIT PLC LS -,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 17.04.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 20.04.2026Das Instrument 9S5 IT0005215329 FI.FOOD+PHA. S.P.A. O.N. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 17.04.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 20.04.2026The instrument 9S5 IT0005215329 FI.FOOD+PHA. S.P.A. O.N. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 17.04.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 20.04.2026Das Instrument 74F CA53184C1005 LIFE + BANC SPLIT EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 17.04.2026The instrument 74F CA53184C1005 LIFE + BANC SPLIT EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 17.04.2026Das Instrument 4W9 NO0010840507 PEXIP HOLDING ASA NK-,015 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 17.04.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 20.04.2026The instrument 4W9 NO0010840507 PEXIP HOLDING ASA NK-,015 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 17.04.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 20.04.2026Das Instrument MH4N CH0003390066 MIKRON HLDG NA SF 0,10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 17.04.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 20.04.2026The instrument MH4N CH0003390066 MIKRON HLDG NA SF 0,10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 17.04.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 20.04.2026