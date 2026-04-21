Greene Concepts Inc.: Walmart, the World's Largest Retailer, Expands 2026 Be Water Rollout as Purchase Orders Surge and Store Presence Accelerates

MARION, NC / ACCESS Newswire / April 21, 2026 / Greene Concepts, Inc. (OTCID:INKW), owner and operator of a 60,000-square-foot bottling facility in Marion, North Carolina, and producer of the premium artesian spring water brand Be Water, today announced that Walmart's 2026 rollout of Be Water is now underway, supported by materially larger purchase orders, an expanded distribution framework, and a significant expansion of the Company's Walmart store presence over the past six months.

Walmart remains the world's largest retailer, generating $713.2 billion in total revenues during fiscal year 2026 and operating one of the most sophisticated distribution and replenishment systems in the marketplace. Greene Concepts believes continued alignment with Walmart's retail infrastructure provides a significant platform for scalable regional growth.

Recent purchase orders have increased materially from prior baseline levels, including a significantly larger order received earlier this month, reflecting accelerating replenishment activity following Walmart's April 12 entry into its annual Week 11 rollout cycle.

To support this increase, Greene Concepts has engaged Startup Success Lab, founded by Matt Drake, to help strengthen retail execution, reporting discipline, merchant communication, and supplier readiness, as originally announced in the Company's April 7, 2026 press release. The firm brings expertise in Walmart and Sam's Club rollout strategy and is currently supporting the Company's efforts to improve front-end and back-end operational workflows, reporting cadence, and retail continuity as the 2026 expansion progresses.

The Company has also received its 2026 store rollout expansion list and has begun fulfilling larger recurring purchase orders through an expanded distribution framework that supports the 2026 retail deployment cycle and continued retail expansion across the eastern seaboard.

"The increase in purchase order volume and the continued expansion of our Walmart store footprint reflect continued momentum across our retail strategy," said Lenny Greene, President and CEO of Greene Concepts, Inc. "As the rollout expansion continues, we remain focused on operational consistency, supply readiness, and supporting continued replenishment demand within Walmart's network."

The Company expects continued purchase order activity and additional store expansion as the 2026 rollout progresses through the spring and summer selling seasons.

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About Greene Concepts, Inc.

Greene Concepts, Inc. (https://www.greeneconcepts.com) is a publicly traded company whose purpose is to provide the world with high-quality, healthy and enhanced beverage choices that meet the nutritional needs of its consumers while refreshing their mind, body and spirit. The Company's flagship product, Be Water, is a premium artesian bottled water that supports total body health and wellness. Greene Concepts' beverage and bottling plant is located in Marion, North Carolina, and their water is ethically sourced from spring and artesian wells that are fed from a natural aquifer located deep beneath the Blue Ridge Mountains. Greene Concepts continues to develop and market premium beverage brands designed to enhance the daily lives of consumers.

Safe Harbor: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a few uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission and OTC Markets, Inc. OTC Disclosure and News Service. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, because of new information, future events or otherwise.

CONTACT:

Greene Concepts, Inc.

Investor Relations

IR@greeneconcepts.com

SOURCE: Greene Concepts Inc.

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View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/walmart-the-worlds-largest-retailer-expands-2026-be-water-rollou-1156583