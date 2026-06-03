BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - At 7:35 a.m. ET on Wednesday, premarket trading is seeing notable activity in several stocks, with early price movements signaling potential opportunities before the opening bell. For active traders, premarket trading offers a head start in spotting potential breakouts, reversals, or sharp price swings. These early moves often indicate where momentum may carry into the regular session, making premarket analysis a key part of the trading day.
In the Green - Premarket GainersThe following stocks are trading higher in Wednesday's premarket session, recording significant percentage increases:
- Sadot Group Inc. (SDOT) - up 70% at $5.58
- Laser Photonics Corporation (LASE) - up 31% at $3.19
- Silvaco Group, Inc. (SVCO) - up 14% at $13.96
- Marvell Technology, Inc. (MRVL) - up 13% at $329.00
- GameStop Corp. (GME) - up 12% at $23.58
- High-Trend International Group (HTCO) - up 12% at $3.27
- Intercont (Cayman) Limited (NCT) - up 11% at $3.33
- Rezolute, Inc. (RZLT) - up 9% at $4.37
- C3is Inc. (CISS) - up 7% at $2.37
- Rent the Runway, Inc. (RENT) - up 6% at $3.97
In the Red - Premarket LosersThe following stocks are trading lower in Wednesday's premarket session, showing notable percentage declines:
- Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (GRRR) - down 22% at $16.85
- NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NRXP) - down 19% at $3.72
- TETRA Technologies, Inc. (TTI) - down 16% at $9.10
- Yext, Inc. (YEXT) - down 16% at $3.53
- VIDA Global Inc. (VIDA) - down 15% at $4.70
- Abits Group Inc. (ABTS) - down 15% at $2.17
- Jin Medical International Ltd. (ZJYL) - down 12% at $2.86
- Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (BJDX) - down 11% at $3.83
- Decent Holding Inc. (DXST) - down 10% at $4.41
- Astrotech Corporation (ASTC) - down 5% at $42.85
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