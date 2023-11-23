Das Instrument 14B NO0010776990 HUDDLY AS -,000625 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 23.11.2023The instrument 14B NO0010776990 HUDDLY AS -,000625 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 23.11.2023Das Instrument BH0 CA9888141095 ZACAPA RESOURCES LTD EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 23.11.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 24.11.2023The instrument BH0 CA9888141095 ZACAPA RESOURCES LTD EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 23.11.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 24.11.2023Das Instrument ZC0 NO0012780958 STAINL.TANKERS NK 10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 23.11.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 24.11.2023The instrument ZC0 NO0012780958 STAINL.TANKERS NK 10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 23.11.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 24.11.2023Das Instrument 713 CA74643G2018 PUSHFOR TECH INC. NEW EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 23.11.2023The instrument 713 CA74643G2018 PUSHFOR TECH INC. NEW EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 23.11.2023Das Instrument LESU LU1792117696 MUL-LYX.MSCI USA ESG LE.A ETF wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 23.11.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 24.11.2023The instrument LESU LU1792117696 MUL-LYX.MSCI USA ESG LE.A ETF is traded cum capital adjustment on 23.11.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 24.11.2023Das Instrument ZPA5 LU2198883410 MUL-LYX.NZ2050S+P500C.DLA ETF wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 23.11.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 24.11.2023The instrument ZPA5 LU2198883410 MUL-LYX.NZ2050S+P500C.DLA ETF is traded cum capital adjustment on 23.11.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 24.11.2023Das Instrument 8Q8 PLKL2PL00014 KOOL2PLAY S.A. ZY -,10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 23.11.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 24.11.2023The instrument 8Q8 PLKL2PL00014 KOOL2PLAY S.A. ZY -,10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 23.11.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 24.11.2023Das Instrument 1SL3 LU0548153104 ABRDN II-GL.A.RET.STR.AC INVESTMENT_FUND wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 23.11.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 24.11.2023The instrument 1SL3 LU0548153104 ABRDN II-GL.A.RET.STR.AC INVESTMENT_FUND is traded cum capital adjustment on 23.11.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 24.11.2023Das Instrument 9II SE0008613731 BIOVICA INTL. SK-,07 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 23.11.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 24.11.2023The instrument 9II SE0008613731 BIOVICA INTL. SK-,07 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 23.11.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 24.11.2023Das Instrument K8Y SE0017105539 MTI INVESTMENT SE EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 23.11.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 24.11.2023The instrument K8Y SE0017105539 MTI INVESTMENT SE EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 23.11.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 24.11.2023Das Instrument 9R9 AU000000NMT1 NEOMETALS LTD EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 23.11.2023The instrument 9R9 AU000000NMT1 NEOMETALS LTD EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 23.11.2023Das Instrument DSZ MHY2066G1044 DIANA SHIPPING INC.DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 23.11.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 24.11.2023The instrument DSZ MHY2066G1044 DIANA SHIPPING INC.DL-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 23.11.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 24.11.2023Das Instrument D6Z NO0012547308 STANDARD SUPPLY NK -,10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 23.11.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 24.11.2023The instrument D6Z NO0012547308 STANDARD SUPPLY NK -,10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 23.11.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 24.11.2023