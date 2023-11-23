Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 23.11.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Bei dieser Aktie liegen alle Asse in einer Hand
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A12G4J | ISIN: AU000000NMT1 | Ticker-Symbol: 9R9
Tradegate
20.11.23
17:35 Uhr
0,144 Euro
-0,009
-6,00 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
AUSTRALIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
NEOMETALS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NEOMETALS LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,1480,15608:16
0,1220,12808:06
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BIOVICA INTERNATIONAL
BIOVICA INTERNATIONAL AB Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BIOVICA INTERNATIONAL AB0,216+0,93 %
DIANA SHIPPING INC3,200+1,39 %
HUDDLY AS0,035-31,66 %
KOOL2PLAY SA0,4520,00 %
MTI INVESTMENT SE0,1990,00 %
NEOMETALS LTD0,144-6,00 %
PUSHFOR TECH INC0,0230,00 %
STAINLESS TANKERS ASA3,9050,00 %
STANDARD SUPPLY AS0,4880,00 %
ZACAPA RESOURCES LTD0,034+41,67 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.