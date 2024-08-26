The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 26.08.2024Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 26.08.2024Aktien1 US57064N1028 Markforged Holding Corp.2 CA31810J2020 Fintechwerx International Software Services Inc.3 IT0005454167 Glass to Power S.p.A.4 CA64157G2009 New Age Metals Inc.5 US87164U5083 Theriva Biologics Inc.Anleihen/ETF1 HK0001046462 Bank of China Ltd.2 XS2362619053 Gunvor Group Ltd.3 DE000A3829T6 DS 143 Hotelportfolio I GmbH & Co.KG4 NO0013252452 Light AcquiCo GmbH5 NO0013266692 Norlandia Health & Care Group AS6 NO0013266684 Norlandia Health & Care Group AS7 NO0013266700 Norlandia Health & Care Group AS8 NO0013266676 Norlandia Health & Care Group AS9 US609207BE44 Mondelez International Inc.10 XS2889897885 Municipality Finance PLC11 DE000HLB59G8 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale12 AU3CB0312734 Manitoba, Provinz13 IE000H3AH951 UBS FTSE EPRA Nareit Developed Green UCITS ETF14 IE000TG1LGI4 UBS MSCI World ESG Leaders UCITS ETF15 IE0003B4BV34 UBS MSCI USA Tech 125 ESG Universal UCITS ETF16 IE000XFXBGR0 UBS MSCI USA Small Cap ESG Leaders UCITS ETF17 IE000OULL4R4 UBS MSCI USA NSL UCITS ETF18 IE00063GNWK1 UBS MSCI USA ESG Leaders UCITS ETF19 IE0009W21NT4 UBS MSCI World ESG Leaders UCITS ETF20 IE000EJ2EHO7 UBS Factor MSCI World Minimum Volatility ESG Leaders UCITS ETF