The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 26.08.2024
Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 26.08.2024
Aktien
1 US57064N1028 Markforged Holding Corp.
2 CA31810J2020 Fintechwerx International Software Services Inc.
3 IT0005454167 Glass to Power S.p.A.
4 CA64157G2009 New Age Metals Inc.
5 US87164U5083 Theriva Biologics Inc.
Anleihen/ETF
1 HK0001046462 Bank of China Ltd.
2 XS2362619053 Gunvor Group Ltd.
3 DE000A3829T6 DS 143 Hotelportfolio I GmbH & Co.KG
4 NO0013252452 Light AcquiCo GmbH
5 NO0013266692 Norlandia Health & Care Group AS
6 NO0013266684 Norlandia Health & Care Group AS
7 NO0013266700 Norlandia Health & Care Group AS
8 NO0013266676 Norlandia Health & Care Group AS
9 US609207BE44 Mondelez International Inc.
10 XS2889897885 Municipality Finance PLC
11 DE000HLB59G8 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale
12 AU3CB0312734 Manitoba, Provinz
13 IE000H3AH951 UBS FTSE EPRA Nareit Developed Green UCITS ETF
14 IE000TG1LGI4 UBS MSCI World ESG Leaders UCITS ETF
15 IE0003B4BV34 UBS MSCI USA Tech 125 ESG Universal UCITS ETF
16 IE000XFXBGR0 UBS MSCI USA Small Cap ESG Leaders UCITS ETF
17 IE000OULL4R4 UBS MSCI USA NSL UCITS ETF
18 IE00063GNWK1 UBS MSCI USA ESG Leaders UCITS ETF
19 IE0009W21NT4 UBS MSCI World ESG Leaders UCITS ETF
20 IE000EJ2EHO7 UBS Factor MSCI World Minimum Volatility ESG Leaders UCITS ETF
Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 26.08.2024
Aktien
1 US57064N1028 Markforged Holding Corp.
2 CA31810J2020 Fintechwerx International Software Services Inc.
3 IT0005454167 Glass to Power S.p.A.
4 CA64157G2009 New Age Metals Inc.
5 US87164U5083 Theriva Biologics Inc.
Anleihen/ETF
1 HK0001046462 Bank of China Ltd.
2 XS2362619053 Gunvor Group Ltd.
3 DE000A3829T6 DS 143 Hotelportfolio I GmbH & Co.KG
4 NO0013252452 Light AcquiCo GmbH
5 NO0013266692 Norlandia Health & Care Group AS
6 NO0013266684 Norlandia Health & Care Group AS
7 NO0013266700 Norlandia Health & Care Group AS
8 NO0013266676 Norlandia Health & Care Group AS
9 US609207BE44 Mondelez International Inc.
10 XS2889897885 Municipality Finance PLC
11 DE000HLB59G8 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale
12 AU3CB0312734 Manitoba, Provinz
13 IE000H3AH951 UBS FTSE EPRA Nareit Developed Green UCITS ETF
14 IE000TG1LGI4 UBS MSCI World ESG Leaders UCITS ETF
15 IE0003B4BV34 UBS MSCI USA Tech 125 ESG Universal UCITS ETF
16 IE000XFXBGR0 UBS MSCI USA Small Cap ESG Leaders UCITS ETF
17 IE000OULL4R4 UBS MSCI USA NSL UCITS ETF
18 IE00063GNWK1 UBS MSCI USA ESG Leaders UCITS ETF
19 IE0009W21NT4 UBS MSCI World ESG Leaders UCITS ETF
20 IE000EJ2EHO7 UBS Factor MSCI World Minimum Volatility ESG Leaders UCITS ETF
© 2024 Xetra Newsboard