Das Instrument B4Z AU000000BSE5 BASE RESOURCES LTD. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 13.09.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 16.09.2024The instrument B4Z AU000000BSE5 BASE RESOURCES LTD. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 13.09.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 16.09.2024Das Instrument 28MA US1717782023 CIELO SA SPONS. ADR 1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 13.09.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 16.09.2024The instrument 28MA US1717782023 CIELO SA SPONS. ADR 1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 13.09.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 16.09.2024Das Instrument J1X BMG4660A1036 HIMALAYA SHIPPING LTD DL1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 13.09.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 16.09.2024The instrument J1X BMG4660A1036 HIMALAYA SHIPPING LTD DL1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 13.09.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 16.09.2024Das Instrument 82T0 NO0012958539 AEGA ASA NK 0,50 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 13.09.2024The instrument 82T0 NO0012958539 AEGA ASA NK 0,50 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 13.09.2024Das Instrument TM9 NO0010360019 NORAM DRILLING CO. NK 2 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 13.09.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 16.09.2024The instrument TM9 NO0010360019 NORAM DRILLING CO. NK 2 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 13.09.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 16.09.2024Das Instrument OR9 FR001400F1V2 SAFE S.A. EO -,10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 13.09.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 16.09.2024The instrument OR9 FR001400F1V2 SAFE S.A. EO -,10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 13.09.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 16.09.2024Das Instrument 1X0 CA2326621067 CYPHERPUNK HOLDINGS INC. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 13.09.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 16.09.2024The instrument 1X0 CA2326621067 CYPHERPUNK HOLDINGS INC. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 13.09.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 16.09.2024