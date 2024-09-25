Anzeige
Mittwoch, 25.09.2024
WKN: A3C8HQ | ISIN: CA89239Q1081 | Ticker-Symbol: Z1K
Tradegate
24.09.24
19:40 Uhr
0,024 Euro
-0,005
-18,62 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TRACTION URANIUM CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TRACTION URANIUM CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0250,03509:16
0,0250,03508:51
GOOD ENERGY GROUP
GOOD ENERGY GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GOOD ENERGY GROUP PLC2,9400,00 %
MARLOWE PLC5,900+1,72 %
PERPETUA MEDICAL AB0,012-4,62 %
PRAIRIE PROVIDENT RESOURCES INC0,0230,00 %
TRACTION URANIUM CORP0,024-18,62 %
UNITED BANKERS OYJ20,000+2,56 %
WYNNSTAY GROUP PLC3,680-0,54 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.