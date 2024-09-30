Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 30.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 692 internationalen Medien
Goldshore Resource (WKN A3CRU9): Der Junior-Miner, der Gold um das 14-fache übertrifft!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MKJF | ISIN: US86800U1043 | Ticker-Symbol: MS5
Tradegate
30.09.24
09:22 Uhr
376,90 Euro
+0,95
+0,25 %
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
NASDAQ-100
1-Jahres-Chart
SUPER MICRO COMPUTER INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SUPER MICRO COMPUTER INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
375,15376,8509:24
375,15376,8509:24
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ARIKA RESOURCES
ARIKA RESOURCES LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ARIKA RESOURCES LIMITED0,0170,00 %
DARKTRACE PLC6,902-0,86 %
GRANITE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST53,92+1,20 %
HAFNIA LIMITED6,455-0,08 %
NORDIC AQUA PARTNERS AS6,3500,00 %
PFERDEWETTEN.DE AG7,3000,00 %
Q PRECIOUS & BATTERY METALS CORP0,0010,00 %
SCHAEFFLER AG4,578-0,44 %
SITE CENTERS CORP53,44+1,21 %
SUPER MICRO COMPUTER INC376,90+0,25 %
TEEKAY CORPORATION7,925-3,41 %
TEEKAY TANKERS LTD52,34+0,19 %
VIRGIN MONEY UK PLC2,588+0,08 %
VITESCO TECHNOLOGIES GROUP AG52,45-0,94 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.