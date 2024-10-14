Anzeige
Trina Solar Co., Ltd: World Standards Day: Trinasolar leads in standardization and unites efforts to tackle climate challenges

CHANGZHOU, China, Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "Standards for the Changing Climate" is the theme of the 55th World Standards Day, set for October 14, 2024. Trinasolar, with its long-standing commitment to tackle climate challenges, recognizes adhering to globally consistent standards is key to ensuring a successful energy transition. As a strong advocate and practitioner of standardization, Trinasolar is dedicated to driving humanity toward a sustainable development path.

Technical standards: innovation driving the energy transition

As a leading industry player, Trinasolar has contributed to the development of 220 international and Chinese standards, including the recent Testing Methods for Intelligent Tracking Performance of Photovoltaic Trackers. For its significant contributions to standardization, the company received the Standards Pioneer Award from the British Standards Institution (BSI).

Trinasolar has been at the forefront of standardization of module dimensions. In 2021 and 2023, Trinasolar joined forces with industry peers to standardize 210mm 60-cell, 66-cell and rectangular silicon wafer module dimensions.

Moreover, standardizing module sizes is crucial for reducing GHG emissions in the shipping industry, which contributes to 3% of global GHG emissions. Trinasolar's 210R medium-sized rectangular module maximizes utilization rate of 40HC containers (98.5%), reducing carbon footprint in transportation.

Environmental standards: leading with net-zero carbon operations

Aming to reduce GHG emissions intensity by 50% by 2025, Trinasolar conducts GHG emission inventories in accordance with ISO 14064 standards and receive third-party certifications. Trinasolar's Yiwu facility has been certified as a "Zero-carbon Factory" and upgraded to a four-star rating, while Yancheng Dafeng facility has received zero-carbon factory and zero waste landfill certificates from TÜV Rheinland.

Safety standards: making every unit of energy safer

The growth of the industry depends on both innovative technology and stringent safety standards. Trinasolar adheres to the ISO 9001 international quality management system through rigorous testing and monitoring processes. In 2024, Trina Storage's products received extensive certifications covering battery cell safety, system-wide performance, electrical safety, temperature control, thermal runaway prevention, IP protection, and fire safety reliability. These certifications underscore Trina Storage's efforts in making every unit of energy safer, even under extreme conditions.

Standardization unites us in a common destiny

Clean energy technology is vital to a sustainable future, and standardization is a testament to the global commitment to addressing climate change. Trinasolar is committed to achieving the UN's Sustainable Development Goals - ensuring access to affordable, reliable, sustainable and modern energy for all.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/world-standards-day-trinasolar-leads-in-standardization-and-unites-efforts-to-tackle-climate-challenges-302275096.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
