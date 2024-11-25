Einstellung AufnahmeISIN Name Einstellung mit Ablauf: ISIN Name Ab dem: AnmerkungenUS15130G8087 Cemtrex Inc. 25.11.2024 US15130G8814 Cemtrex Inc. 26.11.2024 Tausch 35:1SE0008212161 Svenska Aerogel Holding AB 25.11.2024 SE0023440557 Svenska Aerogel Holding AB 26.11.2024 Tausch 100:1CA53044R2063 Liberty Defense Holding Ltd. 25.11.2024 CA53044R8839 Liberty Defense Holdings Ltd. 26.11.2024 Tausch 10:1US17322U2078 Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 25.11.2024 US17322U3068 Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 26.11.2024 Tausch 25:1LU2391723694 Perimeter Solutions S.A. 25.11.2024 US71385M1071 Perimeter Solutions Inc. 26.11.2024 Tausch 1:1