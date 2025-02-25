The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 25.02.2025Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 25.02.2025Aktien1 US66982D1046 Nova Minerals Ltd. ADR2 CA6819761066 Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc.3 VGG0419A1057 ANEMOI International Ltd.4 US18978H4092 CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc.5 VGG2161P1577 China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc.6 US2057504092 Comstock Inc.7 CA73929R1055 Power Metallic Mines Inc.8 CA8549371091 Star Copper Corp.Anleihen/ETF1 XS2918565198 Katar, Staat2 XS2993376693 American Medical Systems Europe B.V.3 XS2974514999 Delta International Holding Limited B.V.4 US30212PBL85 Expedia Group Inc.5 US96122QAE35 Westpac New Zealand Ltd.6 AU3SG0003163 Treasury Corporation of Victoria7 XS2918565271 Katar, Staat8 US67401PAE88 Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp.9 US69371RT635 Paccar Financial Corp.10 US816300AJ62 Selective Insurance Group Inc.11 XS2993380885 American Medical Systems Europe B.V.12 IT0005636532 UniCredit S.p.A.13 DE000HEL0D54 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale14 LU2807512947 UBS (Lux) - MSCI World ex USA Index Fund UCITS ETF