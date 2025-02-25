The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 25.02.2025
Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 25.02.2025
Aktien
1 US66982D1046 Nova Minerals Ltd. ADR
2 CA6819761066 Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc.
3 VGG0419A1057 ANEMOI International Ltd.
4 US18978H4092 CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc.
5 VGG2161P1577 China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc.
6 US2057504092 Comstock Inc.
7 CA73929R1055 Power Metallic Mines Inc.
8 CA8549371091 Star Copper Corp.
Anleihen/ETF
1 XS2918565198 Katar, Staat
2 XS2993376693 American Medical Systems Europe B.V.
3 XS2974514999 Delta International Holding Limited B.V.
4 US30212PBL85 Expedia Group Inc.
5 US96122QAE35 Westpac New Zealand Ltd.
6 AU3SG0003163 Treasury Corporation of Victoria
7 XS2918565271 Katar, Staat
8 US67401PAE88 Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp.
9 US69371RT635 Paccar Financial Corp.
10 US816300AJ62 Selective Insurance Group Inc.
11 XS2993380885 American Medical Systems Europe B.V.
12 IT0005636532 UniCredit S.p.A.
13 DE000HEL0D54 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale
14 LU2807512947 UBS (Lux) - MSCI World ex USA Index Fund UCITS ETF
© 2025 Xetra Newsboard