Silver Scott Mines Inc: Silver Scott Health, Inc. Unveils Health Trust NFT to Empower Patient Data Control in Response to Regeneron's $600 Million 23andMe Bid

FRANKLIN, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / June 16, 2025 / Silver Scott Mines, Inc. (OTC PINK:SILS), a diversified digital technology company focused on healthcare, blockchain, and real-world asset tokenization, proudly announces that its healthcare division, Silver Scott Health, Inc., has launched the Health Trust NFT , a groundbreaking blockchain-based solution designed to empower patients with full control over their medical and genetic data. This innovative platform directly addresses growing privacy concerns sparked by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals' reported $600 million bid to acquire 23andMe's genetic data assets, highlighting the risks of corporate exploitation of sensitive personal information without explicit patient consent.

The Health Trust NFT leverages Silver Scott Health's proprietary TrustNFT.io blockchain technology to create a secure, decentralized ecosystem where patients own and manage access to their medical records, including genetic data, through non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Unlike traditional systems where institutions control and monetize patient data, the Health Trust NFT ensures that individuals decide who accesses their information, when, and for what purpose-putting privacy and consent back in the hands of patients.

"Regeneron's bid for 23andMe's data underscores a critical issue: the unauthorized use of personal genetic information for corporate gain," said Stuart Fine, CEO of Silver Scott Mines, Inc. "With the Health Trust NFT, Silver Scott Health is redefining the healthcare landscape by giving patients unprecedented control over their data. This is not just a technological leap; it's a movement toward ethical, patient-centered healthcare."

Key Features of the Health Trust NFT:

Patient-Controlled Access: Patients use their Health Trust NFT to grant or revoke access to their medical and genetic data instantly, ensuring no institution or corporation can use it without explicit permission.

HIPAA-Compliant Security: Built on a private blockchain with advanced encryption, the platform ensures compliance with HIPAA regulations while providing tamper-resistant data storage.

Permissioned Data Sharing: Patients can selectively share specific data with healthcare providers, researchers, or other parties, fostering transparency and trust.

Immutable Consent Records: Blockchain technology logs all consent transactions, creating an auditable trail to prevent unauthorized access or misuse.

Scalable Preventive Health: By empowering patients, the platform supports broader preventive health initiatives, reducing reliance on institutional data monopolies.

The launch comes at a pivotal moment, as public scrutiny intensifies over 23andMe's data privacy practices following a 2023 data breach and subsequent bankruptcy proceedings. Silver Scott Health's Health Trust NFT offers a timely alternative, aligning with growing demands for ethical data governance in healthcare. The platform is currently in beta, with early access available at TrustNFT.io.

"Silver Scott Health is committed to transforming healthcare into a system that prioritizes patient autonomy and trust," said a spokesperson for the division. "The Health Trust NFT ensures that no corporation can profit from personal data without the individual's consent, setting a new standard for privacy in the digital age."

About Silver Scott Mines, Inc.

Silver Scott Mines, Inc. (OTC PINK: SILS) is a forward-focused company driving innovation across healthcare, blockchain, and real-world asset tokenization. Through its Silver Scott Health, Inc. division, the company is pioneering AI- and blockchain-powered solutions to modernize healthcare delivery, enhance data security, and empower patients. For more information, visit silverscottmines.com.

About Silver Scott Health, Inc.

Silver Scott Health, Inc., a division of Silver Scott Mines, Inc., is dedicated to revolutionizing digital healthcare through cutting-edge AI and blockchain technologies. With initiatives like the Health Trust NFT and Affordable Telehealth Plan, the division aims to improve accessibility, security, and patient outcomes nationwide.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected and projected. Words such as "expects," "believes," "anticipates," "intends," "estimates," "seeks," and variations and similar words and expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements with respect to revenues, earnings, performance, strategies, prospects, and other aspects of the businesses of Silver Scott Mines, Inc. are based on current expectations that are subject to risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual events, performance, or results to differ materially from the events, performance, and results discussed in the forward-looking statements.

